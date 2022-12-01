Dyson Airwrap sale alert! Get 15% off at Boots for a limited time

The Dyson Airwrap is the cult hair tool we all want in our collection, and very rarely do we see it go on sale.

So imagine our delight when we found out Boots is offering an incredible 15% off. Originally retailing at £479.99, the Airwrap will cost £407.99 once the discount has been added - that's a saving of £72! To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is enter the code SAVE15EB at checkout.

The catch? The offer is only available online for a limited time on Thursday 1 December. It will be live from 3pm to 5pm, so you'll need to be quick.

Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, £407.99 (WAS £479.99), Boots

It’s the first time the beauty retailer has ever had a sale on the Dyson Airwrap following the success of the Supersonic hair dryer deal over Black Friday. The must-have hair tool is no doubt on many Christmas lists, so if you're not looking to invest in one for yourself, why not treat a very lucky loved one?

Recommended by hair stylists and celebrities alike (plus every single person we know who has one), if you've never used the Airwrap, you might be asking yourself why it's so popular...

As well as giving salon-worthy curls and volume, the hair tool crucially causes minimal damage and far less than your average styler. It uses aerodynamic technology called the Coanda effect, which basically means that it's mostly air rather than heat that's attracting and wrapping hair to the barrel, or surface of the brush.

The Airwrap includes multiple attachments, with different barrels and brushes to create a whole range of looks. Inside you'll also find a smoothing dryer and a stunning storage case. Sign us up immediately.

SHOP NOW

6 best heated rollers to get glam this party season

13 best hair dryers for a salon-worthy blow dry

Fans are going wild for Amazon's dupe of the Dyson supersonic hairdryer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.