Molly-Mae Hague’s favourite hair curler for gorgeous beachy waves is now on sale

When she’s not wearing it in a slick updo, Molly-Mae Hague often styles her hair in cascading mermaid waves, and we know the exact tool she uses to get the look.

The Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver is a triple-barreled iron which creates all-over beachy waves in minutes. It has so many five-star reviews, and it’s just dropped in the LookFantastic sale with 35% off!

Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver Limited Edition, £58.50 (WAS £90), LookFantastic

Mermaid wavers have seen a surge in popularity recently thanks to how easily they create salon-worthy styles, and Molly-Mae’s collaboration with Beauty Works is a bestseller. The award-winning hair tool will usually set you back £90, but for a limited time it’s priced at just £58.50.

Suitable for all hair lengths, it heats up in 60 seconds and has an adjustable temperature of between 80 and 220 degrees. The three barrels are all ceramic coated which means no flyaways and a glossy finish - the dream.

Molly-Mae and her mermaid waves

Also included in the kit are eight no-crease hair clips and a Beach Wave Comb to brush out the curls for an undone finish. Plus you’ll get a heat mat and travel case for on-the-go use.

The customer reviews confirm it’s a game-changer for effortless waves, with one writing: "This is honestly the best thing I have ever bought! I have super thick and straight hair which is a pain to curl and I just love waving my hair with this, its so quick and easy, I use it all the time. Well worth the money."

While another wrote: "I’ve wanted this waver for so long and I finally got it and I love it! Creates a lovely beach wave within minutes! I got so many compliments on my hair after using and my hair stays wavy for days!"

