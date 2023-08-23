David Beckham looks unrecognisable wearing surprising blonde wig in throwback photo

The former England captain is married to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham

Football star David Beckham looked worlds away from his usual polished self in a surprising throwback photo featuring comedian James Corden.

In the snapshot, which was shared to celebrate James's birthday, David looked unrecognisable in a honey-hued mullet wig which he teamed with a pair of retro sunglasses for the ultimate 80s-inspired outfit.

© Instagram David rocked a long blonde wig

The father-of-four, 48, eschewed his typically stylish ensembles in favour of a bright white suit and a bold teal T-shirt. He wore his sleeves rolled up and finished off his look with a pair of woven white loafers. Iconic!

He was joined by James Corden, 45, who donned a matching white suit, a salmon-hued T-shirt and a pair of tan shoes. The TV host switched up his look with a bouffant icy blonde wig and a pair of funky aviator sunglasses.

© Instagram David typically keeps his hair short

Alongside the hilarious throwback photo, David simply penned: "Happy birthday mate," in honour of James's big day.

It's been a busy time for the former professional football player. Last week, the star joined a cohort of A-list celebrities for the Leagues Cup final.

For the hotly anticipated game, David, who co-owns football club Inter Miami, mingled with the likes of Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon and Australian-American actress Nicole Kidman.

© Instagram The duo beamed from ear-to-ear

David was all smiles in the glamorous photos which were shared to Instagram. He looked his usual dapper self in a smart navy suit emblazoned with his team's logo. Resee, 47, meanwhile, oozed sophistication in a mid-blue navy mini skirt and a plunging black blouse.

In another image, Nicole was pictured wearing a pair of low-waisted jeans and a chic turtleneck vest top. She looked positively radiant with her blonde locks secured in a low ponytail as she soaked up the sporting action.

© Instagram Nicole looked seriously stylish in jeans

The Beckham clan were also out in full force to watch David's football team storm to victory. He was joined by wife Victoria in addition to Harper, 12, and Cruz, 18.

Alongside a carousel of joyous family photos, proud wife VB penned: "Wow! What a night in Nashville!!!! We couldn't be prouder @davidbeckham we love you so much xxxx CHAMPIONS @intermiamicf @cruzbeckham #harperseven."

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "Amazing, what a night. So proud," wrote one, while another chimed in: "This is wonderful!!"

A third remarked: "It was an incredible match, and we are SOO happy for your family and Inter Miami team," and a fourth added: "Beautiful people."

Aside from Harper and Cruz, lovebirds David and Victoria are also doting parents to Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 20.