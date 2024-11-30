Kris Jenner made a major style statement over Thanksgiving after switching up her look.

The 69-year-old was almost unrecognizable after ditching her trademark pixie cut in favor of a bob and blunt bangs.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet all of Kris Jenner's grandchildren

Kris posed for photos with her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 40, and her children True, six, and two-year-old Tatum – and she looked far younger than her years.

The 'momager' was decked out in items from the latest SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collection, wearing a leopard-print silk robe, a matching bodysuit, and matching loose-fitting pants.

Kris sported an extremely smooth visage and looked almost identical to Khloe, who underwent her own hair transformation recently and is now rocking a deep brown hue.

Fans were blown away by Kris' style update, with one commenting: "OMG!!!!! Kris, I looooove your hair like this!" A second said: "@krisjenner love the hair. Great photo." A third added: "Loving Kris's bob! Everyone looks great."

© Instagram Kris has swapped her pixie cut for a bob and blunt bangs

It wasn't just her new hairstyle that sparked a reaction, but her youthful glow too. "Okayyyyyyy Kris looking like younger Kris yet looks the same Kris," one follower commented. Another added: "Kris Jenner looks so young."

Kris has made no secret that she's fond of an aesthetic procedure or two, speaking openly about the various surgeries she's had, including a facelift and a neck lift.

© Instagram Kris and Khloe look so much alike

Speaking of the treatments she's had in 2015, Kris said: "Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over."

Perhaps the biggest secret to Kris's youth is the pinnacle facelift she had in 2011, performed by surgeon Dr. Fisher.

A pinnacle facelift can address sagging skin, hollowed cheeks, and drooping eyelids, promising to erase years of stress, sun exposure, and wear and tear to reveal a refreshed and younger version of his patient.

© Instagram Both Kris and Khloe have undergone hair transformations

Kris' fresh visage isn't all down to surgery, though – she has a strict skincare routine too and opts for luxury skincare from The Beauty Sandwich when she wants to look her best for red-carpet events.

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, facialist Ivan Pol used three products from his The Beauty Sandwich range to create Kris' "dewy, snatched and deliciously gorgeous" look.

© Instagram Kris switched up her usual pixie cut

Ivan revealed he used the 'Amuse Bouche' hydrating facial mist, the 'Secret Sauce' Firming And Fortifying Facial Vitamin Serum', which claims to plump the skin, and the 'Snatching Sauce', which promises to instantly lift the skin, for a facelift in a bottle effect, creating a tighter, fresh complexion.

Kris opened up about aging in 2022, telling People: "I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids.

© Instagram Kris had a pinnacle facelift in 2011

"As I get older – and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways – you realize how lucky you are to be healthy.

"And overcome some of these things that happen health-wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight."