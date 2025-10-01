I didn't realize I had curly hair until my 20s, here are the 5 easy hairstyles I learned how to do

For most of my life, I didn't know I had curly hair. Yes, my dad has curly hair, but I was taught how to maintain my locks by my mom, who has pin-straight hair. So, throughout my childhood, I just thought my hair was frizzy, triangle shaped, and unsightly. As a grade schooler, before I left for the day I stood in front of my mirror straightening my long hair with a flat iron. I wanted my hair to be flat like I thought everyone else's was. This continued throughout high school and most of college.

But, when I was a senior in college, my roommate had beautiful, curly hair. And something inside me clicked. I knew I could make my hair look like that too. So, with her advice plus the hours I spent on YouTube learning how to manage curly hair, I learned that my hair is actually curly! I oscillate between 2c and 3a curls on most days.

In the nine years since learning my hair is curly, I have fully leaned in. Now, I barely ever touch a heat tool, purchase far too many hair products, and even advise others on their curly hair journeys. So, now that I am a curly hair expert, I am equipped to share five easy hairstyles I learned to do.

1/ 5 © Tess Hill The perfect curly look My most frequent curly hairstyle is super easy because I just wear it down. After I shower, I apply leave-in conditioner and a curl cream before wrapping my hair in a microfiber towel for about 25 minutes. Then, I let it air dry until my curls are bouncy and fun.

2/ 5 © Tess Hill Slick back Sometimes, my curls are flat and loose. On the days they just don't look the way I want them to, I pull my hair into a slick back bun. Using a bristle brush and a hair styling stick, I tie my hair into a bun, making sure to fix all the fly aways.

3/ 5 © Tess Hill Half up with a claw clip I have a lot of hair, which means it can sometimes feel like too much. When I just need a bit of my hair pulled back, I grab a smaller claw clip and fashion my hair into a half up look, making sure to pull out my face framing pieces.

4/ 5 © Tess Hill A bubble braid Recently, I've been super into the bubble braid, especially when I work out. To achieve this look, I tie my hair up into a high pony tail, separating it into two pieces. From there, I add small, clear hair elastics throughout the section giving it a bubble look. I do the same for the next piece!