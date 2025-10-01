Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I didn't realize I had curly hair until my 20s, here are the 5 easy hairstyles I learned how to do
Curly hair can be difficult to manage, especially if you didn't realize your hair was curly for most of your life. But once you know how, the options are endless!

Tess's curly hair© Tess Hill
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
For most of my life, I didn't know I had curly hair. Yes, my dad has curly hair, but I was taught how to maintain my locks by my mom, who has pin-straight hair. So, throughout my childhood, I just thought my hair was frizzy, triangle shaped, and unsightly. As a grade schooler, before I left for the day I stood in front of my mirror straightening my long hair with a flat iron. I wanted my hair to be flat like I thought everyone else's was. This continued throughout high school and most of college.

But, when I was a senior in college, my roommate had beautiful, curly hair. And something inside me clicked. I knew I could make my hair look like that too. So, with her advice plus the hours I spent on YouTube learning how to manage curly hair, I learned that my hair is actually curly! I oscillate between 2c and 3a curls on most days.

In the nine years since learning my hair is curly, I have fully leaned in. Now, I barely ever touch a heat tool, purchase far too many hair products, and even advise others on their curly hair journeys. So, now that I am a curly hair expert, I am equipped to share five easy hairstyles I learned to do.

Tess's curly hair© Tess Hill

The perfect curly look

My most frequent curly hairstyle is super easy because I just wear it down. After I shower, I apply leave-in conditioner and a curl cream before wrapping my hair in a microfiber towel for about 25 minutes. Then, I let it air dry until my curls are bouncy and fun.

Tess's slick back bun with a bow© Tess Hill

Slick back

Sometimes, my curls are flat and loose. On the days they just don't look the way I want them to, I pull my hair into a slick back bun. Using a bristle brush and a hair styling stick, I tie my hair into a bun, making sure to fix all the fly aways.

Tess's half up look© Tess Hill

Half up with a claw clip

I have a lot of hair, which means it can sometimes feel like too much. When I just need a bit of my hair pulled back, I grab a smaller claw clip and fashion my hair into a half up look, making sure to pull out my face framing pieces.

Tess's bubble braid© Tess Hill

A bubble braid

Recently, I've been super into the bubble braid, especially when I work out. To achieve this look, I tie my hair up into a high pony tail, separating it into two pieces. From there, I add small, clear hair elastics throughout the section giving it a bubble look. I do the same for the next piece!

Tess's messy low bun© Tess Hill

Low, messy bun

Curls make for great texture. A very easy hairstyle is a low bun, and unlike those with straight hair, a curly low bun is always a bit different. I like to pull little pieces out of my bun, pull out my face framing pieces, and maybe add a bow for a little bit of spice.

