How to get perfect, frizz-free waves - hair experts answer your burning questions

Hair is one of the most versatile aspects of our appearance, and each type requires its own custom care to stay healthy and looking its best. Wavy hair, in particular, is very susceptible to frizz and dropping its shape, which is why it needs a bit of extra tender, loving care.

What do professional hair stylists advise? Well, we have answers to some of the most frequently-asked wavy-hair questions so you'll know what to keep in mind to achieve beautiful waves.

What's the difference between curly and wavy hair?

Biochemist Paula Rodríguez, who specialises in dermopharmacy and cosmetics, points out: "The challenge with wavy hair is maintaining the definition of the waves without taking away its movement, or leaving it looking stiff or frizzy."

The expert recommends light oils such as argan or almond. For her, these natural oils, along with shea butter, "are perfect for keeping the hair hydrated and controlling frizz."

"Argan oil deeply nourishes without weighing the hair down, while shea butter is ideal for locking in moisture," she explains.

© Getty Images Nourishing ingredients like argan oil and shea butter will keep your hair moisturised. Above: Salma Hayek

Identifying your wave pattern: The different types of wavy hair

According to Rosi Fernández, director of Madrid's Ananda Ferdí salon, "the main difference between curly and wavy hair lies in its internal structure and its level of curvature."

"Curly hair is more defined, with more noticeable or tighter curls from root to tip," she affirms. "Its hair follicles are, so to speak, more oval," she adds.

On the other hand, she tells us that "wavy hair has looser, less defined waves, forming an 'S' shape, and with varying intensity." When asked about the types of wavy hair, the expert distinguishes between the following:

Very soft, barely noticeable waves: This usually occurs in fine hair with a light texture.

More defined 'S' shaped waves: These usually start from the mid-lengths down to the ends. This type tends to have more body and a bit of frizz.

More pronounced and voluminous waves: These can even border on the line between wavy and curly. This type tends to be thicker and more prone to frizz.

© Instagram Curly hair is more defined, with tighter curls from root to tip. Above: Beyoncé

The best wavy hair care tips from professionals

Tip #1: Don't wash your hair too frequently

Paula Rodríguez notes that wavy hair doesn't need to be washed every day. "Washing too frequently can strip the natural oils that help keep waves defined and controlled," comments the expert.

© Getty Images Washing too frequently can strip the natural oils that help keep waves defined and controlled

Tip #2: Use a leave-in conditioner

To keep waves soft and prevent frizz, Rodríguez recommends using a leave-in conditioner with hydrating properties to keep the texture controlled without weighing it down.

Tip #3: Avoid dry styling

"Brushing wavy hair when it's dry can cause frizz and disrupt the natural shape of the waves," says the hairstylist. Instead, use a wide-tooth comb and do it when the hair is damp, but very carefully to avoid breakage, always starting from the ends.

Tip #4: Use a diffuser when drying

"If you decide to use a hair dryer, use a diffuser to distribute the heat evenly and help define the waves without causing frizz," recommends the biochemist.

© Getty Images If you use a hair dryer, use a diffuser to distribute the heat evenly and help define your waves

Your step-by-step perfect wavy hair routine

When it comes to washing your hair, Rosi reminds us that "washing should focus on the scalp, not the length of the hair". "You should avoid rubbing, so your waves maintain their natural pattern; the water and shampoo running down the hair is enough to clean it."

© GC Images Look for a cut that adds movement and volume without the ends becoming too heavy. Above: Sarah Jessica Parker

According to the hair stylist, "Well-hydrated waves have better definition and less frizz." So after you shampoo:

Apply a deep conditioner or a mask after every wash, combing the product through with a wide-tooth comb.

After showering, use a microfibre towel or a cotton T-shirt to remove excess water without friction.

Apply a light gel or a cream to your hair and define the waves with your fingers or a wide-toothed comb

When it comes to what style to choose, a cut with long, soft layers tends to favour waves, as it adds movement and volume without the ends becoming too heavy.

"Avoid completely straight cuts, which tend to create unwanted shapes like a 'house' or triangle," advises Rosi. "Also, don't overuse straighteners or hair dryers."

Jot down all these tips and stop unnecessarily straightening your hair. Flaunt your beautiful waves instead!