12 celebrities embracing their natural hair to inspire your lockdown look

No straighteners? No problem.

Nichola Murphy
michelle-keegan-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Loungewear and no makeup are the new working from home uniform amid the coronavirus lockdown, so why not give your hair a break too? Instead of aggressively straightening out your waves, curling your hair to within an inch of its life or twisting it into elaborate updos, now is the perfect time to embrace your natural hairstyle. To give you some inspiration, we've rounded up some photos of our favourite celebrities who look gorgeous with their natural hair, from Ariana Grande to Rochelle Humes.

 

Michelle Keegan

The Our Girl actress always looks stunning, whether her hair is pulled up into a bun on holiday or in glamorous curls on the red carpet. And it turns out Michelle's natural waves aren't too far from her usual style - not that we're jealous!

ariana-grande
Photo: © Twitter
Ariana Grande

Ariana may be known for her trademark long straight 'do styled into a high ponytail, but it couldn't be further from her relaxed style. In a recent snap she shared on Twitter, she sported a much darker colour and big bouncy curls that framed her face and fell down her back. 

jennifer-aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Friends fans have spent years trying to replicate Jennifer's hairstyles, especially the iconic 'Rachel' cut with its caramel colour and choppy layers. But the actress actually has brunette hair and her natural waves were apparent at the premiere of The Morning Show in 2019 when hairstylist Chris McMillan said: "This was such an honor to be a part of. The hair is Jen's natural curl and waves."

rochelle-humes
Photo: © Getty Images
Rochelle Humes

Rochelle has the most beautiful curls, and she recently ditched the straighteners to embrace them in a bid to help her daughter Alaia-Mai gain confidence. The little girl told her mother she "didn’t look like a princess" with her naturally curly hair. 

 

nicole-kidman-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Nicole Kidman

Cuddling up to her husband Keith Urban against the backdrop of Sydney Harbour over Christmas 2019, Nicole embraced the Australian beach babe look by showing off her blonde natural curls, and we're in awe.

meghan-markle-curly-hair
Meghan Markle

Can we take a moment to appreciate how stunning the young Duchess looks with her curls? We're always a fan of her bouncy blow-dries and chic buns, and her natural texture is just as gorgeous!

sarah-hyland
Photo: © Instagram
Sarah Hyland

The actress has naturally dark hair that fall in big, bouncy curls. Just look at how beautiful Sarah looks with wet hair at the beach, not to mention the dazzling rock on her finger!

lili-reinhart-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Lili Reinhart

While many Riverdale fans are used to seeing Lili with straight hair, like her character Betty, it is a far cry from her natural curls. Her ringlets could pass for a professional perm!

 

chrissy-teigen-hair
Photo: © Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Until we saw a throwback picture of Chrissy Teigen with dark hair, we could easily have been fooled into thinking her highlighted caramel colour is natural. Regardless of the colour, we love her au naturale texture on holiday in 2017!

camila-cabello
Photo: © Getty Images
Camila Cabello

You may be wondering what Camila's natural hairstyle is - but it turns out it's the one she rocks all the time! Look at those waves in all their glory...

beyonce
Photo: © Getty Images
Beyoncé

Beyoncé is never afraid to embrace her natural beauty, rocking her loose golden curls in public on a number of occasions. We would too if we rolled out of bed looking like this! 

zendaya
Photo: © Instagram
Zendaya

She's sported everything from long braids to glam waves, but her natural style is just as stunning. Back in 217, she wrote on Instagram: "When you've spent the past however many years growing your damaged hair back, avoiding heat, wearing wigs and trying every natural product in the world and you finally see a little curl pattern coming back."

