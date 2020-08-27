The best fringe hairstyles for autumn and winter

It can sometimes be daunting to opt for a fringe, but thanks to Normal People's Marianne, the classic style is back on our radars. Whether you're dreaming of a dramatic Brigitte Bardot-esque full fringe or looking for something more subtle that you can tuck to one side, we've created a complete guide to wearing different fringed hairstyles, regardless of your hair length.
Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, and Sienna Miller have all embraced the full fringe. Meanwhile, Keira Knightley, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are all experts at sweeping their side fringes into plaits, updos and free-flowing styles for the red carpet.
In need of some serious hair inspiration? Check out this celeb-filled round-up before undergoing the chop this autumn.
Daisy Edgar Jones
Of course, Daisy Edgar Jones is at the top of our list! Since appearing as Marianne on Normal People, the actress has gained widespread attention for both her incredible performance on the show as well as her luscious locks. Following on from the viral sensation that was Connell's chain, Marianne's bangs have since given fans serious hair envy and there's even an Instagram page dedicated to her iconic fringe - @mariannesbangs. We love it when Marianne wears her hair in a half up half down style or in her signature bun.