The best fringe hairstyles for autumn and winter

We're taking major hair inspiration from these celebrities

Megan Bull
marianne-normal-people-fringe
It can sometimes be daunting to opt for a fringe, but thanks to Normal People's Marianne, the classic style is back on our radars. Whether you're dreaming of a dramatic Brigitte Bardot-esque full fringe or looking for something more subtle that you can tuck to one side, we've created a complete guide to wearing different fringed hairstyles, regardless of your hair length.

Kendall Jenner, Zooey Deschanel, and Sienna Miller have all embraced the full fringe. Meanwhile, Keira Knightley, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift are all experts at sweeping their side fringes into plaits, updos and free-flowing styles for the red carpet. 

In need of some serious hair inspiration? Check out this celeb-filled round-up before undergoing the chop this autumn.

Daisy Edgar Jones

Of course, Daisy Edgar Jones is at the top of our list! Since appearing as Marianne on Normal People, the actress has gained widespread attention for both her incredible performance on the show as well as her luscious locks. Following on from the viral sensation that was Connell's chain, Marianne's bangs have since given fans serious hair envy and there's even an Instagram page dedicated to her iconic fringe - @mariannesbangs. We love it when Marianne wears her hair in a half up half down style or in her signature bun. 

Taylor Swift Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Taylor Swift

For an edgy style, follow Taylor Swift's lead and opt for a slick, sideswept fringe.

Kylie Jenner Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

Want that wow factor for a night out? Try a dramatic, full thick fringe such as the one Kylie Jenner rocked for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sandra Bullock Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Sandra Bullock

If you're rocking super straight locks, leave your fringe slightly tousled like Sandra Bullock for an effortlessly cool contrast.

kendall jenner fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

If you want to try a fringe for a night out, take a leaf out of Kendall Jenner's book - sweep your locks into a top knot and bring the ends of the strands to the front for a temporary and glamorous look.

Zooey Deschanel Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel

If you're wearing your hair in an updo, leave your fringe in loose tousled waves like Zooey Deschanel to frame your face.

Kate Middleton Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

For effortless elegance like the Duchess of Cambridge, opt for a smooth and sleek product-free fringe.

Sienna Miller Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Sienna Miller

Take note from Sienna Miller and embrace a full fringe by tying your hair back and leaving some strands loose for ultimate laidback cool.

reese witherspoon fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon

A wavy side fringe like Reese Witherspoon goes great with tumbling curls.

Kim Kardashian Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

If you're considering a side fringe, take a leaf out of Kim Kardashian's book by sweeping your hair into a side parting.

karlie kloss fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

Keep your fringe off your face by plaiting it to the side like Karlie Kloss.

Keira Knightley Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Keira Knightley

After Keira Knightley's chic look? Sweep your hair into a side parting and smooth down into a chignon for red carpet glamour.

Emma Stone Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Emma Stone

Add a touch of old Hollywood like Emma Stone has by curling your hair into loose waves, curling the fringe and pinning it to the side. For extra sparkle, add a statement hairpiece.

Dakota Johnson Fringe
Photo: © Getty Images
Dakota Johnson

Do laidback chic like Dakota Johnson by adding a middle parting and leaving your hair slightly dishevelled.

