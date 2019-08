Nutrition: Vitamins help cut cancer risk

New research indicates that pre-menopausal women can cut by a third their risk of breast cancer - an illness that has affected stars like Kylie Minogue and Anastasia - by increasing their intake of vitamin D, especially when combined with calcium. The study of more than 30,000 women was published in the Archives of Internal Medicine and undertaken by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US.