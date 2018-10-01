Meghan Markle reveals the ONE thing that has made her happier
With how much Meghan Markle's life has changed over the last couple of years, you may well wonder how she stays not just grounded but happy too. In a…
Some of us have a preference for being seen by a doctor of one gender, particularly when it comes to intimate health issues. But a new study has…
She's famed for her love of health and fitness, but Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she's still working towards her post-baby weightloss goal and…
It's baking. We can't actually remember a time we were so hot in the UK. For a change, going to an air conditioned office is actually preferable to…
The Queen hasn't been spotted without her sunglasses during recent official engagements, and now we know the reason why. It has been confirmed that…
A mother has spoken about her decision to give her six-year-old child cannabis oil in a bid to help ease his chronic seizures. Hannah Deacon appeared…
Dynamo has revealed the devastating impact Crohn's disease has on his body. The magician, real name Steven Frayne, shocked fans on Monday when he…
Example has opened up about his experiences of miscarriage, saying it's something that can have a real effect on men too. The Kickstarts singer spoke…
Selena Gomez isn't going to let negative comments about her body stop her from enjoying her holiday in Australia. The Bad Liar singer has posted a…
Bridget Malcolm has revealed she's happier than ever after gaining weight. The Victoria's Secret model said she threw away her scales in August in a…
James Corden has opened up about his ongoing issues with his weight, admitting there is one food in particular he struggles to give up. The Late,…
Pelvic floor problems affect most women at some point in their lives - figures have found that a third of women will suffer, most commonly post-birth…
Jeff Brazier has said he feels regret over Jade Goody's death, as it was avoidable. The Big Brother star died in 2009 after a short battle with…
Lena Dunham has revealed she underwent a total hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix, in the hope of putting an end to the crippling pain she…
Sharon Stone has opened up about the terrifying stroke she suffered at the age of 43, revealing she had to learn to talk, walk and write again…
David Beckham is supporting a global campaign to help raise awareness of the deadly impact of malaria. The father-of-four appears to be attacked by…
So you're dosed-up on Lemsip, popping Strepsils like sweets and have a travel packet of tissues in every handbag. When you've got a cold, the obvious…
Demi Lovato is offering free therapy sessions to fans attending concerts on her U.S tour. The Confident singer, who has bipolar disorder, said she…