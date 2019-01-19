Paddy McGuinness shows off his dramatic weight loss - and it took him just 5 weeks The Top Gear host revealed the secret to his weight loss

Paddy McGuinness unveiled a dramatic weight loss transformation after shedding over 1.5 stone in five weeks. The TV presenter, who was announced as a new host for Top Gear in October, showcased his impressive new look in an Instagram post soon afterwards. However, he decided to keep it real, and update his followers after the indulgent Christmas break. In January, the TV personality shared an updated, side-by-side before and after photo, and wrote: "Totally forgot to post this last year! This is a before and after pic from the 4 months of good diet and training I did. I really enjoyed it and definitely could have got leaner but I began to feel a bit to thin. I started at 92.7kg and finished at 78.7kg. I got down from around 26% body fat to 12% and went from a 36" waist to a 32"! I'm now somewhere in between these two pics shape wise, probably more to the first one after Chrimmy! I still enjoy training but I don’t fancy stripping that much fat again. I now weigh 88.2kg with a 33" waist, I feel strong and good at that."

Paddy McGuinness shed over 1.5 stone in five weeks

After the 45-year-old had since regained some weight, he remarked he is now happier with his body. Speaking about his stats, he said on Instagram: "I'm now 13st 9lb (2nd pic) and happy with my size. Not shredded to death but feel comfortable in my clothes and more importantly I'm not out of breath climbing the stairs!! #beforeandafter #dowhatsbestforyou #32waist41chest," he wrote.

Paddy often shares photos of his healthy meals and exercise routine on social media, but doesn't avoid the occasional treat. The dad-of-three has recently joined Emma Willis, Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes to launch a food tasting panel for M&S, meaning they'll get together each month to sample the newest additions to the range and share their favourites.

The TV host has since regained weight and is happier with his physique

And it's not the only new project he has taken on; Paddy has also been named as one of the new Top Gear presenters, alongside former cricketer Freddy Flintoff. The duo will start work on the upcoming series in early 2019, taking over from Friends star Matt LeBlanc and joining existing presenter Chris Harris for the new line-up.

"Getting the Top Gear gig is a real honour and I'm thrilled the BBC have given me this opportunity," Paddy said. "To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting."

