keeping cool amazon heatwave

Ready to chill? Here are 12 things from Amazon that you need for a heatwave

From personal fans and ice cream makers to cooling masks and sprays, we’ve made a must-have list to stay cool this summer

Karen Silas

We absolutely LOVE hot weather, but even we have to admit that when it comes to keeping cool, the struggle is real. Whether you're out and about outside or attempting to chill out at home on lockdown, sometimes we all need a little help to make sure that it’s only the sun that's sizzling. Amazon is one place that seems to have an endless list of heatwave essentials: refreshing beauty buys, cooling mats and towels and fantastic gadgets, from ice cream makers to personal fans, that we just can't resist. There really is a lot out there though, so we've curated a perfect wish-list for everything you need to cool off during a heatwave.

handheld pink personal fan

A personal fan that fits in your handbag, with three speed settings and a fun perfume bottle design

Rechargeable handheld fan, £12.99, Amazon

cooling towel

These microfibre towels stay cool for hours

YQXCC 2-Pack of Cooling Towels (120 x 30 cm), £6.79, Amazon

fruit cooling eye mask

A cooling mask that comes in multiple joy-inducing fruit motifs

Hilph Cooling Eye Mask, £8.90, Amazon

stackable ice cube trays

Stock up on ice cubes and save freezer space with no-spill stackable moulds

Oliver's Kitchen Ice Cube Tray, set of four, £15.99, Amazon

mikamax rolling ice cream grill

A DIY ice cream machine? Yes, please!

MikaMax Ice Cream Rolling Grill, £35, Amazon

ice lolly moulds

A silicone set with 8 fun shapes from a smiley face to a cat’s paw

Ice Lolly Moulds 3-Pack, £15.99, Amazon

  kool n soothe for migraines

Non-medicinal cooling gel strips that soothe for up to eight hours

Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine Cooling Strips, pack of 4 strips, £1.74, Amazon

retro desk fan cream

A vintage-look 12-inch tabletop fan with three speed settings 

Swan Retro Fan, more colours available, £39, Amazon

  neutrogena hydro boost cooling

Cooling spray with beauty-boosting hyaluronic acid to spritz on when you need an instant refresher

Neutrogena Hydro Boost, £3.66, Amazon

self-cooling pet mat  

Help your dog or cat – or both! – keep cool with a cooling mat available in two sizes

ADEPTNA Self Cooling Mat for Pets, £11.95, Amazon

  baby ducky paddling pool

A 40-inch splash pool with canopy for UV protection and water spray feature

Dookey Duckling Shade Baby Pool, £29.99, Amazon

nivea after sun cooling lotion

Moisturises with a cooling effect after sun exposure

NIVEA SUN After Sun lotion, £4.50, Amazon

