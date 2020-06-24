Ready to chill? Here are 12 things from Amazon that you need for a heatwave From personal fans and ice cream makers to cooling masks and sprays, we’ve made a must-have list to stay cool this summer

We absolutely LOVE hot weather, but even we have to admit that when it comes to keeping cool, the struggle is real. Whether you're out and about outside or attempting to chill out at home on lockdown, sometimes we all need a little help to make sure that it’s only the sun that's sizzling. Amazon is one place that seems to have an endless list of heatwave essentials: refreshing beauty buys, cooling mats and towels and fantastic gadgets, from ice cream makers to personal fans, that we just can't resist. There really is a lot out there though, so we've curated a perfect wish-list for everything you need to cool off during a heatwave.

A personal fan that fits in your handbag, with three speed settings and a fun perfume bottle design

Rechargeable handheld fan, £12.99, Amazon

These microfibre towels stay cool for hours

YQXCC 2-Pack of Cooling Towels (120 x 30 cm), £6.79, Amazon

A cooling mask that comes in multiple joy-inducing fruit motifs

Hilph Cooling Eye Mask, £8.90, Amazon

Stock up on ice cubes and save freezer space with no-spill stackable moulds

Oliver's Kitchen Ice Cube Tray, set of four, £15.99, Amazon

A DIY ice cream machine? Yes, please!

MikaMax Ice Cream Rolling Grill, £35, Amazon

A silicone set with 8 fun shapes from a smiley face to a cat’s paw

Ice Lolly Moulds 3-Pack, £15.99, Amazon

Non-medicinal cooling gel strips that soothe for up to eight hours

Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine Cooling Strips, pack of 4 strips, £1.74, Amazon

A vintage-look 12-inch tabletop fan with three speed settings

Swan Retro Fan, more colours available, £39, Amazon

Cooling spray with beauty-boosting hyaluronic acid to spritz on when you need an instant refresher

Neutrogena Hydro Boost, £3.66, Amazon

Help your dog or cat – or both! – keep cool with a cooling mat available in two sizes

ADEPTNA Self Cooling Mat for Pets, £11.95, Amazon

A 40-inch splash pool with canopy for UV protection and water spray feature

Dookey Duckling Shade Baby Pool, £29.99, Amazon

Moisturises with a cooling effect after sun exposure

NIVEA SUN After Sun lotion, £4.50, Amazon

