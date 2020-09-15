Jennifer Lopez showcases her bikini body and washboard abs in incredible swimsuit selfie The actress has two children

Jennifer Lopez makes no secret of the fact she works hard to keep her body in shape and judging by the bikini body selfie she posted on her Instagram stories her efforts are paying off.

The multi-talented Hollywood star, 51, shared a photo of herself posing in a tiny two-piece and proudly displayed her washboard abs in the process.

The photo - which was taken while she was filming the stripper movie Hustlers - shows Jennifer wearing a bikini, sunglasses, and sporting a belly button ring too.

She threw herself into the role and learned to pole dance for it too.

Jennifer revealed that despite her dance and fitness background the month of training she endured was no easy feat.

"It’s very hard! I have bruises everywhere," she told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "I have a lot of respect for people who do the pole. It’s much more difficult than professional dancing. It's, like, acrobatic. It's different muscle groups and the things they do with their legs, upside down, I'm like, ‘What? I can’t … hold on. Can we do that part again?'"

Jennifer learned to pole dance for the role

That wasn’t the only way she got into such incredible shape though.

Jennifer also embarked on a stringent diet which meant no sugar and no carbohydrates for ten days.

She revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the eating habit was hard but addictive.

"Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you're in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realise that you’re addicted to sugar.

Jennifer puts in long hours at the gym

She added: "What happens is, it takes down the inflammation a little bit. So all of a sudden you start feeling really small, and less swollen, and it feels good. You get addicted to that feeling too."

Jennifer didn’t do the diet alone though and had the support of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 45, too.

