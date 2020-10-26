Salma Hayek proved she’s an all-natural beauty when she posted a stunning swimsuit selfie to Instagram without a scrap of makeup on during the summer while in Greece.

The Mexican actress, 54, posed in a low-cut one-piece with her beach hair cascading over her shoulders and a white hat topping off her look.

While Salma left the snap caption-free her followers couldn’t help but comment on the sizzling image and branded her "absolute perfection" and "gorgeous".

The Frida star - who was vacationing in Greece with her billionaire, French husband, Francois Pinault until recently - insists age is just a number and maintains her hourglass figure with a balanced, healthy diet.

When it comes to exercise, however Salma insists she doesn’t really have a lot of time for it.

"Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that," she told People magazine, and instead she focuses on good posture.

Selma says age is just a number

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

Salma continued: "She taught me how to tone without clenching them. You relax them [your muscles] and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you're aware of your body, you'd be surprised by the effect it can have."

Salma insists she's all-natural

Salma shares her 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, with her husband and opened up about having a child after the age of 40.

"For me, I’m a better mother because I had my child later," she told the Evening Standard magazine. "But I think your child comes at the right time when it’s supposed to come for you. I don’t believe it’s when you want a child but when it’s time for that soul to come."

