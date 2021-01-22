Stop the press! Apple Watches are on sale at Amazon right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Feel like the world and his wife have an Apple Watch, but you can't quite justify spending that much? Cue Amazon. As part of its January deals, the e-tailer has launched an incredible sale on the style, with over £300 off. We know.

The idea of splurging on a fitness tracker might seem crazy to some people, but there is a reason – several, actually – why everyone has one, and Amazon's sale tops them off.

Silver Apple Watch Series 5, was £799, now £541.49,

It's without a doubt the most versatile option: as well as tracking health and fitness stats, the Apple Watch Series 5 is basically like having a second phone. It's supported by all standard providers i.e. EE, O2 and Vodafone, meaning that you can receive calls and texts wherever and whenever you are exercising. It has an always-on display but won't run out of battery. Somehow, this wizardry manages to maintain its 18-hour life, while it will stay backlit whenever you're looking at it – think time watching during your workouts. When you're not, it'll switch to low-power mode to save brightness. The screen is also 30% larger than its predecessor.

Black Apple Watch Series 5, was £749, now £471.99,

Runners will rejoice to hear that its GPS system is spot on. Where reviews suggest that older styles struggled to keep track of distance and elevation correctly, the Apple Watch Series 5 is, so far, faultless. Motivation is next level. From how often you stand up to how much you move and how many minutes of exercise you do, the watch tracks your activity according to three rings: move, exercise and stand. It'll even remind you if you're slacking according to your goals with a little vibration (which can, of course, be muted for days when you'd rather not). It's compatible with Apple Fitness+, Apple's own workout app. Sign up for access to a library of workouts led by an award-winning team of trainers, and you'll be able to seamlessly sync all of your workout stats and music from your watch to an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. It looks good. Fitness watches are clunky at best, but the Apple Watch Series 5 design is one you'll actually want to be seen wearing. Take your pick from plain black, black stainless steel, or silver stainless steel in the Amazon sale.

