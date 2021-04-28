Khloe Kardashian swears by fruit infuser bottles – and gym-goers will love Amazon's version

Khloe Kardashian is big on health and fitness, and she's even revealed in the past that she tries to consume 5-6 litres of water a day – as prescribed by a nutritionist, of course. Sharing her top tips and tricks for wellness on Instagram, the TV star credited her favourite fruit infused water bottles with motivating her to drink more water – and Amazon is selling the perfect bottle for just £16.14 in the sale.

Large Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, £16.14, Amazon

Ideal for gym-goers and anyone looking to up their water intake, this large bottle is dishwasher safe and able to hold up to 2.5 litres of water. Fitted with a leak-proof steel cap, you'll be inspired to drink more H2O thanks to the encouraging hourly time reminder on the side of the bottle. Designed with a removable infuser, once you've added a refreshing mix of fruit and veg, the water will absorb your favourite flavours without taking on high levels of sugar.

Khloe loves to infuse her water with lemons

Sharing her health hack with fans, Khloe wrote on Instagram:

"My water tip of the day. I try to consume about 5 to 6 L of water a day. (based off of my body weight and how much I workout, this number was given to me by a nutritionist) Of course, this does not happen every single day but the point is I try.

But let's be honest…Water does tend to get boring after a while. So, my current obsession is infused waters. Detox water, fruit flavored water, or fruit infused water; infused water can generally be any combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in cold water. While infused water has the benefit of being full of flavor, it also has very low to no calories, making it a very powerful tool in your efforts to lose weight and gain better health.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Kardashians in 60 seconds

Nutrients leak out of the fruit directly into the water. Some nutritionists estimate that you get as much as 20% of the vitamin content of freshly squeezed fruit juice, all without the extra calories or fructose."

