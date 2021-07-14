26 amazing things from Amazon that you need for the UK heatwave

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We absolutely LOVE hot weather, but even we have to admit that when it comes to keeping cool during a UK heatwave the struggle is real. Whether you're out and about outside or attempting to chill out at home, sometimes we all need a little help to make sure that it's only the sun that's sizzling.

Amazon is one place that seems to have an endless list of heatwave essentials – and we've found all the best buys, from quirky gadgets to best-rated cooling products, to help you cope with hot weather.

How to prepare for a heatwave

Wondering how to cope with hot weather? Of course it's essential to stay out of the sun especially during peak hours, take cool baths or showers and stay hydrated. But if you want to take that extra step to plan ahead and stay cool, we recommend checking out refreshing beauty buys, cooling mats, stay-chill towels and fantastic gadgets, from ice cream makers to personal fans.

There really is a lot out there though, so we've curated a perfect wish-list for everything you need to cool off during a heatwave.

The best Amazon buys to help you cope with hot weather

Rechargeable handheld fan, £13.97, Amazon

A personal fan that fits in your handbag, with three speed settings and a fun perfume bottle design.

Elegear Cooling Pillowcase, 2 Pack, was £20.99 now £14.99, Amazon

Sleep easy this summer with the help of a pair of cooling pillowcases - this set has more than 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews.



Misting water bottle, £14.99, Amazon

This water bottle is designed with a hydrating spray nozzle, which means at the push of a button you get a water mist to keep you refreshed.

Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine Cooling Strips, pack of 4 strips, £2.99, Amazon

Get instant relief from headaches with these non-medicinal cooling gel strips that soothe for up to eight hours.

Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit, from £26.28, Amazon

This bestselling one-piece swimsuit has earned over 8,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers - it's fully lined and has tummy control, too.

Inflatable Shark Water Sprinkler for Kids, £39.99, Amazon

This 85x173cm inflatable shark will have the kids keeping cool as they have fun in the garden and is great for decorating at kids' parties. Parents really seem to love it - it currently has earned a 5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.

Mulberry silk face covering with filter pocket, 5-pack, £19.95, Amazon

A lightweight silk face covering is cooler than cotton, plus it is gentle on sensitive skin, and helps prevent maskne.

Keter Cool Bar, £76.51, Amazon

Turn any outdoor space into a chillout zone with this cooler that holds your drinks on ice and also serves as a bar.

ADEPTNA Self Cooling Mat for Pets, £12.95, Amazon

Your furry BFF might need some help to beat the heat, too. Your dog or cat – or both! – can keep cool with a cooling mat available in two sizes.

Ice Cream Maker, £36.99, Amazon

A DIY ice cream machine? Yes, please! Whip up ice cream, sorbet or frozen yoghurt in approximately 20 minutes.

3-Pack of Cooling Towels (120 x 30cm), £8.99, Amazon

These microfibre towels stay cool for hours.

AstroAI Mini Fridge, was £51.99 now £39.99, Amazon

No, it's not a suitcase! It's a portable mini fridge to keep food and drink cool everywhere from the car to your home office.

Kensington Ergonomic Laptop Cooling Stand, was £14.95, Amazon

Keep your laptop from overheating while working from home with this Amazon #1 bestseller.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost, £5.49 now £3.66, Amazon

Cooling spray with beauty-boosting hyaluronic acid to spritz on when you need an instant refresher.

Oliver's Kitchen Ice Cube Tray, set of four, £10.99, Amazon

Stock up on ice cubes and save freezer space with no-spill stackable moulds.

Hilph Cooling Eye Mask, £8.50, Amazon

A cooling mask that comes in multiple joy-inducing fruit motifs.

De'Longhi Pinguino Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, £699, Amazon

If you can't beat the heat at home, invest in a portable air conditioner that has no installation and is easy to store.

ELEGIANT rechargeable fan, £10.99, Amazon

This handheld fan doubles as a power bank to charge up your mobile phone.

Ice Lolly Moulds 3-Pack, £11.69, Amazon

A silicone ice lolly mould set with 8 fun shapes from a smiley face to a cat’s paw.

Cooling pillow, £19.97, Amazon

Get a decent night's sleep with the help of a cooling mat for your pillow.

Tomorrow's Kitchen Cool Plate, £29.95, Amazon

Keep your food cool despite the heat with this handy cool plate - it's like a portable mini-fridge for everything from meat and sushi, to cakes and salad.

NIVEA SUN After Sun lotion, £4.50, Amazon

Nivea After Sun moisturises with a cooling effect after sun exposure.

Swan Retro Fan, more colours available, £44.99, Amazon

A vintage-look 3-speed oscillating tabletop fan by British favourite Swan - very cool!



Motivational Water Bottle, £8.95, Amazon

You'll always be sure to drink enough water daily with the help of this motivational water bottle, which has time markings and fun quotes to encourage you to stay hydrated and help you track how much water you drink each day.

Outdoor misting cooling system, £16.99, Amazon

A misting irrigation system for your patio or garden which includes a misting line and 14 mist nozzles - just what you'll need to cool yourself off, or keep your plants spritzed and happy.

Chilly’s bottle, from £15, Amazon

This lightweight bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

