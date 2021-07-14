﻿
best amazon essentials uk heatwave 2

26 amazing things from Amazon that you need for the UK heatwave

Cool gadgets, products and best-rated essentials to beat the heat during the UK heatwave

Karen Silas

We absolutely LOVE hot weather, but even we have to admit that when it comes to keeping cool during a UK heatwave the struggle is real. Whether you're out and about outside or attempting to chill out at home, sometimes we all need a little help to make sure that it's only the sun that's sizzling.

Amazon is one place that seems to have an endless list of heatwave essentials – and we've found all the best buys, from quirky gadgets to best-rated cooling products, to help you cope with hot weather.

How to prepare for a heatwave

Wondering how to cope with hot weather? Of course it's essential to stay out of the sun especially during peak hours, take cool baths or showers and stay hydrated. But if you want to take that extra step to plan ahead and stay cool, we recommend checking out refreshing beauty buys, cooling mats, stay-chill towels and fantastic gadgets, from ice cream makers to personal fans.

There really is a lot out there though, so we've curated a perfect wish-list for everything you need to cool off during a heatwave.

The best Amazon buys to help you cope with hot weather

handheld pink personal fan

Rechargeable handheld fan, £13.97, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A personal fan that fits in your handbag, with three speed settings and a fun perfume bottle design.

 

uk heatwave cooling pillowcases for hot sleepers

Elegear Cooling Pillowcase, 2 Pack, was £20.99 now £14.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sleep easy this summer with the help of a pair of cooling pillowcases - this set has more than 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews.
 

misting water bottle cope with hot weather

Misting water bottle, £14.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This water bottle is designed with a hydrating spray nozzle, which means at the push of a button you get a water mist to keep you refreshed.

 

  kool n soothe for migraines

Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine Cooling Strips, pack of 4 strips, £2.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Get instant relief from headaches with these non-medicinal cooling gel strips that soothe for up to eight hours.

 

best rated amazon swimsuit for uk heatwave

Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit, from £26.28, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This bestselling one-piece swimsuit has earned over 8,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers - it's fully lined and has tummy control, too.

 

best garden paddling pool shark sprinkler on amazon heatwave

Inflatable Shark Water Sprinkler for Kids, £39.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This 85x173cm inflatable shark will have the kids keeping cool as they have fun in the garden and is great for decorating at kids' parties. Parents really seem to love it - it currently has earned a 5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon.

 

silk face masks cope with hot weather

Mulberry silk face covering with filter pocket, 5-pack, £19.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A lightweight silk face covering is cooler than cotton, plus it is gentle on sensitive skin, and helps prevent maskne.

 

bar cooler cope with hot weather

Keter Cool Bar, £76.51, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Turn any outdoor space into a chillout zone with this cooler that holds your drinks on ice and also serves as a bar.

 

self-cooling pet mat  

ADEPTNA Self Cooling Mat for Pets, £12.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Your furry BFF might need some help to beat the heat, too. Your dog or cat – or both! – can keep cool with a cooling mat available in two sizes.

 

diy ice cream maker quick cope hot weather

Ice Cream Maker, £36.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A DIY ice cream machine? Yes, please! Whip up ice cream, sorbet or frozen yoghurt in approximately 20 minutes.

 

cooling towels cope with hot weather

3-Pack of Cooling Towels (120 x 30cm), £8.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

These microfibre towels stay cool for hours.

 

minifridge portable

AstroAI Mini Fridge, was £51.99 now £39.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

No, it's not a suitcase! It's a portable mini fridge to keep food and drink cool everywhere from the car to your home office.

 

laptop cooling stand

Kensington Ergonomic Laptop Cooling Stand, was £14.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Keep your laptop from overheating while working from home with this Amazon #1 bestseller.

 

  neutrogena hydro boost cooling

Neutrogena Hydro Boost, £5.49 now £3.66, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Cooling spray with beauty-boosting hyaluronic acid to spritz on when you need an instant refresher.

 

stackable ice cube trays

Oliver's Kitchen Ice Cube Tray, set of four, £10.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Stock up on ice cubes and save freezer space with no-spill stackable moulds.

 

fruit cooling eye mask

Hilph Cooling Eye Mask, £8.50, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A cooling mask that comes in multiple joy-inducing fruit motifs.

 

pinguino air conditioner portable

De'Longhi Pinguino Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, £699, Amazon

SHOP NOW

If you can't beat the heat at home, invest in a portable air conditioner that has no installation and is easy to store.

 

handheld fan power bank

ELEGIANT rechargeable fan, £10.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This handheld fan doubles as a power bank to charge up your mobile phone.

 

ice lolly moulds

Ice Lolly Moulds 3-Pack, £11.69, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A silicone ice lolly mould set with 8 fun shapes from a smiley face to a cat’s paw.

 

cooling-pillow

Cooling pillow, £19.97, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Get a decent night's sleep with the help of a cooling mat for your pillow. 

 

cool tray cope with hot weather bbq

Tomorrow's Kitchen Cool Plate, £29.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Keep your food cool despite the heat with this handy cool plate - it's like a portable mini-fridge for everything from meat and sushi, to cakes and salad.

 

nivea after sun cooling lotion

NIVEA SUN After Sun lotion, £4.50, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Nivea After Sun moisturises with a cooling effect after sun exposure.

 

retro desk fan cream

Swan Retro Fan, more colours available, £44.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A vintage-look 3-speed oscillating tabletop fan by British favourite Swan - very cool!
 

motivational water bottle cope with hot weather

Motivational Water Bottle, £8.95, Amazon

SHOP NOW

You'll always be sure to drink enough water daily with the help of this motivational water bottle, which has time markings and fun quotes to encourage you to stay hydrated and help you track how much water you drink each day.

misting irrigation system cope with hot weather

Outdoor misting cooling system, £16.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

A misting irrigation system for your patio or garden which includes a misting line and 14 mist nozzles - just what you'll need to cool yourself off, or keep your plants spritzed and happy.

 

chillys

Chilly’s bottle, from £15, Amazon

SHOP NOW

This lightweight bottle can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. 

