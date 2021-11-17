Ruth Langsford comments on being 'slim' in new video The Loose Women star is keen on keeping fit

Ruth Langsford shared a new video with her followers on social media on Wednesday, as she commented on her body image in a light-hearted way!

The Loose Women panellist took to her Instagram Stories to share a short clip that showed her and her beloved dog Maggie on their walk, with their shadows reflecting on the ground.

Ruth panned her camera to show her very tall, very thin shadow, and jokingly captioned the video: "I wish I WAS this tall and slim!"

Despite her remark, the star makes an effort to stay fit and healthy, and often shares videos with fans that show her running, walking, and even skipping, which she took up during the first lockdown.

She also delighted fans last week when she shared some important health news – she has received her COVID booster vaccine, improving her protection against the disease.

The stylish 61-year-old appeared to be in high spirits as she posted to Instagram about the news.

Ruth often shares videos and photos with her dog Maggie

The This Morning co-host thanked the NHS and volunteers at Walton Vaccination Centre as she received the injection.

Sharing a video of herself at the vaccination centre, Ruth penned: "Booster time! Had the flu jab in my other arm too. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers at the Walton Vaccination Centre especially Mike… didn’t feel a thing! #covidbooster #vaccinationdone #protection," she continued.

The mum-of-one was supported by her fans who rushed to the comment section to leave clapping emojis and approving messages.

The presenter is married to fellow This Morning star Eamonn Holmes

"Well done Ruth, I had mine 2 weeks ago," one wrote, while another added: "Well done Ruth! I felt a bit 'off' next day, but glad it was done!!"

The booster jab is being offered to people over the age of 50, frontline health and social workers, and those most at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, having three doses cuts the risk of infection by over 93%.

