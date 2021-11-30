Jenna Dewan suffering from illness for the first time 'in so long' The Rookie star shared a photo from bed

Jenna Dewan has shared that she is ill for the first time "in so long". The Rookie star took to her Instagram Stories with a photo from bed as she rested and captioned it: "Haven't had a cold in so long and my body said rest girl, rest."

Jenna is a mother to two children: Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and Callum, who she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, and while it's apparently a rarity for her to suffer with physical illnesses, she has previously spoken out about her mental health battle after giving birth to daughter Everly.

On the Dear Gabby podcast, she explained that she travelled from London to Canada to film six weeks after Everly was born, but didn't realise how difficult it would be to work such long hours. She added that her husband at the time, Channing, "wasn't available" because of his own work obligations, and so she had Everly on set with her.

"I did have her on set with me constantly," Dewan said. "It was just really difficult. It was, like, I just never stopped.

Jenna shared a photo as she recovered in bed

"You know, you're up a couple of times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner. I mean, it was just craziness."

Eventually it resulted in "a lot of postpartum anxiety".

When she gave birth to son Callum, however, the Covid lockdown was in place, and so she was forced to put work aside, meaning that her mental health was in a better place. "I didn't have the bandwidth to think about work," she shared.

At the time, she added: "I do have to and want to go back to work at some point, but it's a constant balancing act. I feel for every working parent out there."

