This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams breaks down in tears after baby son tests positive for COVID

Dr Zoe Williams has revealed that both she and her baby son have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram page, the This Morning medic confessed there had "been lots of tears" in their household.

Sharing snaps of herself after crying, Zoe remarked: "There were lots of tears in this household last night. Please do what you can to protect your children from COVID, that means protect yourself from getting it."

She also shared photos of her little boy, Lisbon, looking poorly. "The heartache of a poorly baby [broken-heart emoji and thumbs down emoji] COVID," she remarked.

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to offer their sympathies, with Giovanna Fletcher writing: "Noooooooo!!! Sending so much love!!! Xxxxxxxxx." Ashley James wrote: "Nooo sending you love. We have been here. I hope you're all ok."

GP Zoe, who shares her son Lisbon with her partner Stuart McKay, earlier revealed that her family were forced to cancel their Christmas plans after testing positive. "Christmas plans cancelled for our family. If you want to keep yours, I'd highly advise staying home if you can," she said.

Dr Zoe Williams shared this post with fans over the weekend

The medical expert later thanked her followers for their kind words, adding: "Thanks so much for all of your kind well wishes… been an awful 24 hours but this little lad definitely turned a corner and much better today."

Earlier this year, Zoe told HELLO! how she planned to take a year off from her work in the NHS, however, she returned to her role as This Morning's resident GP much sooner.

"This Morning is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I'd love to bring him in and introduce him to the team," she told HELLO! in a previous interview.

The medical expert also uploaded snaps of her son

Sharing her expert advice on how to navigate feelings of guilt when returning to work after maternity leave, Dr Zoe added: "What I've discovered, is that mum guilt is real and you feel it no matter what you do as a working mum. My first tip would be acceptance."

She continued: "We can fall into the pit of suffering in silence, but talking with other people going through the exact same thing can really make you feel less alone and remind you that this is completely normal."

