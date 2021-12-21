Gorka Marquez inundated with support after sharing selfie from hospital bed Get well soon Gorka!

Gorka Marquez attracted concern from his fans on Tuesday, when the Strictly pro revealed that he'd recently had to spend some time in hospital – and it looked a little serious.

The dancer shared a series of photos of himself lying in a hospital bed where he was hooked up to some intravenous fluid. Gorka didn't look happy throughout his entire stay, sharing some daytime and night-time snaps of himself in the hospital bed, and he certainly looked less than impressed with the food that he was given, pulling an uncertain face as he revealed he'd been tucking into a tuna sandwich.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez sparks fan concern following hospital visit

Speaking about his experience, he told fans: "I was looking forward for Christmas at Home but that was interesting 24h in Hospital @glouiseatkinson thinks it was an excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the christmas presents…

"Anyway… everything is okey and I am back home having cookies and cuddles off my little nurse."

He ended his post with a tribute to the staff that looked after him, writing: "Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me. FELIZ NAVIDAD!!!"

The 31-year-old didn't reveal what the reason behind his hospital stay was, but we're certainly glad to hear that he's now out and wish him the best!

Gorka had to spend the night in hospital

The post did spark concern amongst his fans, as one said: "Oh no! Glad you're okay man and back home and I hope you continue to feel better soon! Best wishes being sent to you!"

A second commented: "Oh no! Wishing you better. Sure your girls will look after you," and a third added: "Bloomin eck pal! Glad you’re back home, hope you're okay!"

His Strictly co-stars also got in touch as Katya Jones posted: "Oh no! Get better soon Gorks," and Jowita Przystal said: "Get well soon xxx sending you lots of positive energy."

The star didn't look happy with his meals

Gorka is now safely home with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their two-year-old daughter, Mia, and recently Gemma has opened up about the family expanding their brood.

When asked by fans about the possibility, she said: "We'd love a little sibling for [Mia] when she's a little older for sure."

She also revealed that the pair had to rearrange their Christmas plans, after COVID restrictions meant they were no longer able to travel to Spain to celebrate with Gorka's family.

"Just sad we won't get to Spain to see Gorka's family but we're in the same situation as so many other people," she explained. "Just got to try and stay positive."

