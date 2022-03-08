Michelle Keegan stuns in crop top and leggings during romantic bike ride The Our Girl star is having an LA adventure

We are so jealous of Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright right now as they enjoy a gorgeous LA adventure.

PHOTOS: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's INSANE $3,825 a night Los Angeles villa

And on Tuesday, the pair headed out for a romantic bike ride along Venice Beach, and Michelle turned the heat up with her stunning look. Looking gym-ready, the former Coronation Street star sizzled in a black top and skintight pair of leggings from the Aytee7 gym-wear brand that she'll be launching alongside her husband. Mark similarly wore items from the line, opting for an all-black ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan dances in gorgeous ensemble as she arrives in LA

Although the sun was shining brightly, the pair were prepared for all eventualities, as they both had coats or jumpers tied around them in case of a downturn in the weather.

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's huge walk-in wardrobes are too dreamy for words

READ: Michelle Keegan reveals surprising diet secret

Michelle looked gorgeous with her makeup highlighting her complexion, and wearing her luscious brown locks in a pleated ponytail down her shoulder.

The actress was clearly in her element on the turquoise bike, as at one point she stood up while cycling.

Michelle looked like a natural on the bike

The pair arrived in the American city on Sunday and went straight to a sports bar to meet up with friends for a fun night out.

WOW: Michelle Keegan just pulled off the most unexpected look on date with Mark Wright

READ: Michelle Keegan moves in with Mark Wright's parents - details

Filming from inside the plane on the way to the United States, Mark said via his Instagram Stories: "It's been a long time since I've done this route. On a BA plane on the way to LA. A place I've spent so much time, I even lived there for a bit.

"I used to do this route once a week sometimes, there and back in a weekend, but I just cannot wait to get back there. It's been two years since I've been. Seeing some old friends, absolutely buzzing. LA baby, let's go," he said.

Michelle and Mark arrived in the city on Sunday

He later shared several pictures, including his plane meal, which consisted of a Sunday Roast and a glass of scotch, and a selfie featuring his wife of six years, Michelle.

SEE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite in new video

RELATED: Michelle Keegan steps out in see-through skirt – and wow!

Hours later, the presenter shared two fun clips, showing his friends and Michelle at a bar enjoying some drinks whilst singing and dancing to Toni Basil's hit Mickey.

In the short clips, Michelle looked casually chic in a pair of jeans and a white long-sleeved crop top.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.