What has Meghan Markle done to her teeth? A top dentist reveals all The Duchess of Sussex has a beautiful smile - see before and after pictures of her smile makeover

Meghan Markle's smile is one of the most beautiful out there – and given that she began her career as a Hollywood actress, it's no surprise she has a flawless set of pearly white teeth.

MORE: Prince Harry says US now 'feels like home' after relocation with Meghan Markle

But are Meghan Markle's teeth natural, or has she had cosmetic dentistry to achieve her perfect smile?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are Meghan Markle's teeth natural?

What has Meghan Markle done to her teeth?

We spoke to top dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander of the Chelsea Dental Clinic to get her professional opinion on what Meghan Markle has had done to her teeth.

1. Braces

"If we have a look at Meghan Markle's smile, we can see she's got lovely, white straight teeth, but before her teeth makeover she had what we call a diastema, also known as a little gap between the teeth," says Dr Rhona.

When she was young, Meghan had gaps between her teeth

"As you get older your teeth become more crowded, so as you age the gaps between your teeth can close naturally," Dr. Rhona explains. "Meghan might have had orthodontic treatment such as braces to close up the gap and widen her smile."

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have first public hug during Invictus Games - best photos

A wide smile, with eight to ten teeth on show, as with Meghan's smile, is called having full buccal corridors and can be achieved with braces, explains Dr. Rhona.

2. Cosmetic contouring

"The shape of Meghan's teeth haven't changed that much, so it's unlikely she's had composite bonding or veneers, although, her two front teeth are less dominant and slightly shorter," says Dr Rhona.

Meghan Markle is unlikely to have had veneers

"To make the teeth a little bit shorter you can have something cosmetic contouring, which is filing down the teeth to make them a little bit shorter," Dr. Rhona details.

"There's a limit to how much cosmetic contouring you can do, but in Meghan's case, it's likely that she had it done on the two front teeth to make them slightly shorter than they were originally.

MORE: Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with this shine-enhancing hair oil – and it's in the Amazon sale

"Over time teeth do become shorter naturally as they grind down over time, so it could be a combination of those two things," Dr. Rhona details.

3. Teeth whitening

As with many A-listers, Meghan's teeth are super white. "They are very very white, so it's likely Meghan had professional tooth whitening at the dentist," says Dr. Rhona.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.