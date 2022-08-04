Lucy Mecklenburgh's daughter rushed to hospital with serious infection The mum-of-two said her little girl was 'really poorly'

Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram to share that her two-month-old daughter Lilah was rushed to hospital this week with a serious infection.

Alongside a photo of Lilah in hospital, Lucy shared an emotional message, writing: "Lilah got really poorly with bronchiolitis so we have had a few days in hospital. She is home now and doing well."

Lucy went on to explain that while she is not in a position to give medical advice, she was keen to share her experience so other parents can know what to look out for.

"It started with Roman having a really bad cough I presume he picked up at preschool then Lilah caught it and three days in she wasn't coping with it very well, tummy sucking in, cough getting worse, high temperature, coughing and choking on milk and her saliva," Lucy detailed.

The former TOWIE star shared that in hospital her daughter needed oxygen and was tube fed for a couple of days, before being diagnosed with bronchiolitis.

Lucy Mecklenburgh shared her daughter's health woes on Instagram

"She's home and happy now, just a little sleepy and still has a bad cough," Lucy signed off.

Bronchiolitis is a common chest infection and can often be treated at home, but as in Lilah's case, it can become serious.

Lilah is home from hospital and doing well

Symptoms of bronchiolitis include fast breathing and finding it difficult to feed or eat, while signs it's more serious include difficulty breathing and their tummy sucking under their ribs, as Lucy mentioned.

We're pleased to hear Lilah is back home and on the mend.

