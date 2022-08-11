Oti Mabuse wows fans with gruelling workout as she makes surprising confession

Oti Mabuse no doubt knows how to stay fit, with her honing her physique through years of intense training due to her career in dance.

But on Thursday, she shocked fans when she took on an incredibly gruelling workout, and she looked amazing in a blue sports bra and pair of skintight leggings. In the sped-up footage, Oti engaged in some stretches before tackling the workout that featured plenty of squats and some time on the treadmill, alongside a break for a little bit of dancing.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse stuns in skintight sportswear

In a lengthy caption, she opened up about the type of exercise clothing that she wears, explaining: "So many ladies ask me all the time about where to find bras and leggings for their curvy bodies.

"Dads wanting to surprise their daughters as well as moms. I get sad stories where girls stop dancing or their loved sport because their bodies have developed and they feel there aren’t bras out there to support them."

She continued: "I’ve always loved fitness wear that felt firm and supportive but now with @bravissimo I found workout gear that fits, supports and looks good too!

"Hence the random dancing in between the workout (that's feel good vibes) I just wanted to create something that I know I won’t worry about boobs sweat, cleavage falling out when I'm upside down (doing yoga) or avoiding the treadmill because of the lack of control the girls have.

Oti looked stunning for her workout

"I most certainly, above all, wish this liberating feeling for all women who have a unique shape to their bodies x. Just thought I’d share."

She finished by saying: "There is something out there for you ladies… we see you we support and encourage you to not give up on what you love and to keep striving."

Fans were impressed with Oti's honesty, as one penned: "This is literally me when I work out with the dancing breaks. It really took me a while to find a bra that gave me proper support, I actually don't run or do jump rope mainly because of that."

A second posted: "Thank you Oti - my curvy body feels REPRESENTED," while a third added: "Great idea! There need to be bras with a larger underwidth though to go with the bigger cups. Thank you!"

