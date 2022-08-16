Nicole Scherzinger is sensational in tiny crop top during workout – see video She works so hard!

Nicole Scherzinger has one of those bodies that has everyone wondering 'how does she do it?' and on Tuesday she gave a glimpse into exactly how she sculpts her abs, tones her legs and works her arms.

In an inspiring video shot in the gym, Nicole wears a skin-tight workout ensemble, comprising of plum leggings and a tiny sports bra as she performs a series of intense exercises, including cardio and weightlifting.

The clip begins with Nicole sprinting at lightning speed on the treadmill, prompting fans to marvel at how she manages to run so fast. The Pussycat Dolls singer follows her cardio session with deadlifts, followed by lunging medicine ball slams, box jumps and lunges.

She completed the session by using battle ropes and performing burpees – ouch! The star captioned the video: "If you stay in your comfort zone you will fail. So, you have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, if you ever want to be successful.”

The 44-year-old's fans were quick to marvel at the clip, writing: "You really inspire me Nicole! keep going!!" While another commented: "When people ask 'How's her body look like that?!'...Here you go! Get it girl!"

Nicole Scherzinger works hard on her body

A third wrote: "No wonder that body is just freakinnnnn puuuuurfect."

Nicole recently took time to focus on her health and wellness by staying at a popular detox retreat in Maria Wörth, Austria.

Nicole Scherzinger invests in her health and wellbeing

The wellness retreat is loved by celebrities including Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley and describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," and guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and beautiful views.

