Nicola Adams' partner Ella Baig reveals health struggle following birth of baby

Boxing champ Nicola Adams and her partner Ella Baig welcomed their new baby, Taylor Nate Adams, in July, and on Thursday, new mum Ella, who carried their baby, spoke openly about her health issues since giving birth.

Sharing a candid photo of her bottom, with painful red patches, Ella, 24, wrote: "I've always been open about my psoriasis and never edited it out of pictures. Recently I had possibly the worst flare-up ever (I think due to my change in hormones after birth) and I found myself unpacking my shorts, looking for longer dresses or jeans even in this ridiculous heat.

"It upset me because no matter how open I am on social media, posting a picture is completely different to walking out and owning your body," the model continued.

"This is something I struggle with and I am working on."

Ella's fans were quick to flood the post with praise and sympathy. One wrote: " Hope it settles down soon, must be a sore place to have it especially with all the sitting to feed/pump/cuddle," while another commented: "As a sufferer, you are brave posting this and thank you for sharing."

Ella's psoriasis has worsened since giving birth

It's common for psoriasis to flare up, with hormonal changes to blame, with one of Ella's followers explaining: "My wife's [psoriasis] is really fierce atm. She's been referred to a dermatologist. Hers went mental after our little one was born."

Ella signed off her post on a positive note, writing: "I just wanted people to see that it's a learning process to self-acceptance and not to beat yourself up because you're not ready for the next step."

Ella and Nicola welcomed their baby in July 2022

We're wishing Ella well and hoping her flare-up subsides soon.

