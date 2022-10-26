Halle Berry displays superhuman strength in crop top

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a photo showing just how strong she is, wowing her followers.

Posting on her health and wellness page ReSpin, Halle can be seen pushing against a huge steel box, wearing knee-length shorts and a crop top, with her hair hanging down disheveled. Her arms look incredibly sculpted, with her muscles super defined.

Fans were impressed by Halle's strength, writing: "My goodness, Halle is super strong! No stunt double needed!" While another commented: "Never underestimate the strength of a woman. It's empowering."

The 56-year-old is known to love working out, using ankle weights to maximize the impact of her sessions.

Ankle weights work by adding a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout, making your muscles work harder during even the most simple of moves – take a leg raise for example.

Halle Berry worked out in a crop top

Adding an ankle weight to a leg raise intensifies it for better toning and they can be used in all kinds of workouts, from yoga to aerobics, boxing, pilates and walking.

Ankle weights are also handy if you’re recovering from an injury, as they can be used to strengthen during rehab.

Halle Berry is impeccably toned

Halle Berry isn’t the only fan of adding ankle weights to her workouts. Fellow actress Kate Hudson adds ankle weights to her Pilates sessions too, with her trainer Nicole Stuart telling Self: "Ankle weights are a great way to change things up and work your lower [body] more. Kate just likes to throw them on sometimes to switch things up."

