Travis Barker gives gruesome update as he heads into surgery for health scare ahead of upcoming tour The Blink-182 drummer is getting surgery on his hand after two injuries

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery after fracturing his ring finger, just two weeks before his band Blink-182 is meant to go on tour.

It is the second finger-related injury the rock star, who plays drums for his band, has had in less than a month, having previously "smashed" and "dislocated" a finger during rehearsals earlier in February.

Now the star has given an update concerning the injuries, revealing that he is getting surgery on February 28th to get his hands repaired and ready to get back on the drums before he goes on the road.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Love Story

Loading the player...

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 2022's most powerful fashion couple

Travis took to Instagram to share quite the gruesome, though hopeful, update on his fractures, sharing a slew of photos and videos of his dislodged finger.

The first in the carousel is a close-up of his doctor working on the finger, moving it around in an attempt to correct it, telling his patient: "Just relax, I know it's not easy," before asking: "Do you feel pain?"

MORE: Travis Barker reveals painful injury following birthday celebrations with Kourtney Kardashian

"I mean yeah, it's painful," Travis replied, though hopefully the pain won't last much longer, as he captioned his post: "Surgery tomorrow," next to it the fingers-crossed emoji.

The star gave a gruesome yet hopeful update on his injury

He also shared close-up photos which showed how drastically shifted his ring finger had become, as well as a selfie in which he appears wearing a tight brace on his hand.

DISCOVER: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

DISCOVER: Hoda Kotb's Today absence continues - where is the Today with Jenna and Hoda star?

The comments section under his post was promptly flooded with supportive messages, including one from his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who commented a string of praying hands and red heart emojis, as other fans wrote: "Get better soon," and: "Ooooof so so sorry bro," as well as: "Sending love."

Travis' hands getting repaired is crucial for him to be able to perform on tour

Travis was first injured back in February 8, having revealed on Twitter: "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," with an angry emoji.

Blink-182 kicks off their 2023-2024 tour on March 11, their first show being in Tijuana, Mexico, after which they'll embark on the South American leg of their tour, before performing through the US starting in May.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.