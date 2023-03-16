Newly single Helen Flanagan wows in silky camisole – and fans have questions

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan and her ex-partner Scott Sinclair recently went their separate ways, but Helen has never looked happier than in her latest wow-worthy Instagram photos, shared following her breast augmentation surgery.

The mum-of-three posed in tiny silk pyjama set, which fastens at the front with a heart-shaped clasp. Helen shared three snaps from her home photoshoot, laughing and smiling as she poked fun at herself, captioning the revealing photos: "Because brushing my teeth is so funny."

Helen Flanagan looked sensational

Fans rushed to praise Helen's incredible figure in the comments section, with many others asking the same question about the series of saucy photos.

"Who is taking the pictures H?" one queried, while another commented: "Who's on the camera?"

Helen Flanagan's fans wondered who took the saucy photos

Other fans think they've worked out the answer, writing: "Herself," and: "It's called self-timer."

Helen is understandably proud of her toned body, working hard in the gym to maintain her sculpted figure. The star has previously revealed that she maintains her size eight figure without depriving herself of her favourite things and relies on exercise to stay on top form.

MOST READ: Helen Flanagan resembles Disney princess in figure-hugging sheer gown

The 32-year-old is also realistic when it comes to her body, taking to Instagram to share a video explaining her body hang-ups as well as the reasons she loves her body - watch below.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan strips down to basics in major self-love declaration

Loading the player...

Giving insight into how she stays in shape, Helen explained on Twitter: "Very happy today. For a whole month I have been so disciplined and focused and have really slimmed down and toned up :) I've gone from a curvy size eight to a very slim eight, I'm only 5ft 3."

WOW: Helen Flanagan looks unbelievable in red corset dress for Valentine's Day

"I have done it by being very disciplined but not by depriving myself of things I enjoy such as wine and chocolate. I have also been working out every day for an hour.

Helen Flanagan treats herself

"It has been really, really hard so I'm really proud of myself to have achieved this :)" she added.

PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan stuns in flirty feathered mini dress for special occasion

The actress spoke of her exercise goals following the birth of her son, who is now two, saying: "Tying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie. My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."

Love Helen's pyjamas? Snap up your own pair...

Powder blue heart trim satin cami set, £40, Boux Avenue

BUY NOW

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.