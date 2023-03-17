Lorraine Kelly continues to struggle on-air amid sore throat – and fans are concerned Get well soon, Lorraine!

Lorraine Kelly took to her usual presenting slot on Friday morning but the TV presenter was clearly still struggling with her sore throat. The broadcaster was audibly croaky as she hosted the show – and plenty of her fans took to social media to share their worry.

One person tweeted their concern: "Is anyone else thinking Lorraine really should be at home resting? She's going to make herself worse #lorraine." A second said: "[Lorraine] you should be at home resting that sore throat!"

Lorraine has been suffering with a sore throat this week

A third fan also sent well wishes to Lorraine, tweeting: "Please rest your voice! Poor you struggling on #Lorraine," followed by a red love-heart emoji. We hope the presenter makes a swift recovery!

Lorraine called upon her fans earlier in the week for any advice or remedies for aiding a lost voice. She wrote on Twitter: "HELP! I've lost my voice - any cures that have worked for you (and yes - well aware some might say me not able to talk can only be a blessing)."

During Wednesday's episode, the broadcaster then jokingly asked if Dr Hilary Jones could take over the hosting duties instead. As Good Morning Britain cut away to find out what the ITV programme had in store, Lorraine could be seen giggling and holding up a sign which read: "See you at 9." Check out the video below to see the moment unfold…

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly loses her voice on air

Poor Lorraine has been dealing with other illnesses in recent weeks as last month she was forced to head home before hosting the show last minute.

Writing exclusively for HELLO!, the TV star opened up about her bout of illness. "I've been doing breakfast TV for almost forty years, but last week was the first time ever I had to be sent home from my work!

The presenter is a beloved TV broadcaster

"I felt a bit queasy in the car on the way in but thought I would be OK once I had some breakfast and a quick coffee. Sadly, when I was in our morning meeting I went a sort of greenish putty colour and thought I was going to pass out.

"We made a quick call to our Ranvir Singh, who managed to get to the studio in double quick time and is such a pro she presented the show flawlessly."

