Prince Harry's interaction with cousin Zara Tindall at the coronation caught on camera

Prince Harry and his cousin Zara Tindall had a sweet interaction that was caught on camera as they entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday for the coronation of King Charles III.

The Duke of Sussex arrived by car and could be seen walking towards the entrance as his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Zara and her husband Mike Tindall walked in front.

The moment, which can be seen in the video below, saw Zara turn back and catch Harry's eye and smile, Harry then smiled widely as he offered a "Hi" to Zara. Harry, who did not have a ceremonial role at the service, was also warmly received by Edoardo, who placed a welcoming hand on the Duke's back as they made their way into the Abbey before taking their seats.

Harry, who looked dapper in a morning suit, sat in the third row alongside Princess Eugenie and Jack, and the 38-year-old could be seen chatting jovially with Eugenie's husband, before seemingly confirming the timings of his exit.

© Getty Prince Harry was warmly welcomed by his cousins as he entered the Abbey

Princess Anne, who looked sensational in full military regalia, and the Duke also shared a sweet moment in the Abbey head of the service. The Princess Royal stopped to say hello to her nephew smiling animatedly at him, with Harry responding with a wide smile. Harry's reaction to the arrival of King Charles was also caught on camera.

The royal, whose wife Meghan Markle was at home in Montecito celebrating their son Prince Archie's fifth birthday, headed straight to Heathrow Airport following the service. It has since been reported revealed that Harry caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to get home in time to see Archie on his special day.

At the coronation ceremony, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were anointed and crowned in front of 2,000 guests at the country’s first coronation to be staged in 70 years.

© Getty Edoardo greeted Prince Harry

Harry's appearance at the coronation marks his first reunion with his father and the Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, since the Queen's funeral in September. It will also be the first time Harry has been seen with his family since his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and his new book.

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall attended without their children

While the dad-of-two visited the UK for a hearing at the High Court back in March, HELLO! previously reported that it was unlikely he saw his brother, Prince William, nor Princess Kate during his time back in Britain. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away for the Easter holidays with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Prince Harry sat in the third row alongside Jack Brooksbank

Why Prince Harry did not have a ceremonial role at the coronation

Prince Harry is no longer a working royal so did not perform any duties at the service. Harry dressed in a morning suit and not his military uniform, and was not included in the procession as the newly crowned King and Queen departed Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach to travel back to Buckingham Palace after the service.

The Duke was last seen publicly in the UK at the end of March, when he made a surprise appearance at the High Court, in a privacy claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

Eugenie and Jack joked with Prince Harry at the ceremony

© Getty Prince Harry was pictured taking an Order of Service with him

© Getty The Duke shook hands as he exited the Abbey

© Getty Prince Harry made a swift exit after the service

© Getty Prince Harry was taken to Heathrow immediately afterwards

