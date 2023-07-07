Jessica Simpson's appearance has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she revealed she has lost 100lbs following the birth of her third child.

The 42-year-old sparked speculation that she jumped on Hollywood's weight loss trend of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to shift the excess weight – a rumor she has finally addressed in a new interview.

Speaking to Bustle, the mom-of-three made it very clear that her dramatic weight loss is the result of "willpower" and quitting alcohol, not Ozempic. "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]," she said.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson has lost 100lbs since 2019

"It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

While Jessica tries to block out the negativity, it doesn't mean that the constant discussion around her weight doesn't "hurt". "Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she added. "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."

© Instagram Jessica Simpson has not used Ozempic to lose weight

The Dukes of Hazzard star does see a silver lining with her fluctuating weight over the years – she has been everything between a size 0 and 12 – as she claimed it has helped her with her fashion empire.

"I am fortunate to have been every size," she said. "For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche."

© Instagram Jessica admitted she used diet pills for 20 years

Jessica has been open about her weight battles in the past and in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, she revealed that she turned to diet pills to control her size when she first began her career in the music industry.

Jessica claimed that she was told she had to lose 15lbs after signing a recording contract after her 17th birthday. "I immediately went on an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years," she wrote.

© Getty Jessica Simpson has been every size between 0 and 12

Last year, Jessica revealed that she sought professional help to overhaul her lifestyle, which saw her lose 100lbs six months after the birth of her daughter, Birdie, in 2019.

"I went to a nutritionist, and I needed to get my eating habits right," she revealed to Extra. "I have a lot more energy and I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage."

© Getty Jessica gained and lost 100lbs during each of her three pregnancies

The singer previously said that it took "hard work, determination, [and] self-love," to get to where she is now. She also followed a healthy eating plan and made sure to walk 14,000 steps a day.

© Instagram Jessica turned to a nutritionist and personal trainer to overhaul her diet

In 2022 she also shared in a post on Instagram that she doesn't "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it's a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".

She added: "It's one of those things [where] we all want what we can't have. We all want the body type that we aren't [and] that we can't change. So, it's about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are."