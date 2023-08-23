Rita Ora is a summer vision in the perfect bikini top

Rita Ora is having the summer of her life, sharing endless photos from her sun-soaked vacation – and her latest carousel of swimwear selfies is the most sizzling yet.

Donning a purple ruched bikini courtesy of Jade Swim, Rita glistened with sweat under the hot Ibiza sun, pairing her top with a sheer skirt by the brand.

Rita's not the only celebrity who loves Jade Swim. Gabrielle Union and Sofia Vergara have also worn the brand in the last week, with other fans including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Tracy Ellis Ross, Chrissy Teigen and Julianne Hough.

© Instagram Rita Ora's Ibiza outfits have been amazing

The 32-year-old also donned a 1990s-inspired bandana, inflatable flip flops and a belly chain, making her ensemble perfect for the party vibes in Ibiza.

Rita captioned her photos: "More incredible memories, I tried to hold off from posting until my holiday is completely over but I have a song coming out on Friday and I’m too excited."

Fans lapped up the photos and news of fresh music, commenting: "Hottest gurl I know," one fan commented, while another admired: "Your body," with flame emojis.

© Instagram Rita Ora's all-purple ensembles delighted her fans

The Masked Singer judge has been in Ibiza for several weeks, joined by her husband Taika Waititi, who celebrated his 48th birthday during the trip.

Posting a heartfelt homage to her husband on his birthday, Rita wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the funnest smartest man I have ever come across in my life. You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is. Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one. I LOVE YOU.”

Following his birthday celebration, Rita, Taika and their friends took to a superyacht to enjoy the sea breeze amid the hot weather.

Rita has been looking more toned than ever during their break, with fans unable to take their eyes off her sculpted physique.

© Instagram Rita wore a crystal embellished body chain

"That’s hard consistent work right there," one fan said of her muscles Another commented: "Rock hard abs," and a third marveled: "Beautiful figure! How do you do that?"

Rita clearly works hard on her figure, and has shared she is consistent with exercise, telling Women's Health: "I might go to the gym three times a week and then I'll definitely do a Pilates class, so it's not always weights."

© Instagram Rita Ora works hard on her body

To keep her routine up on vacation, Rita revealed: "I always travel with one kilogram or two kg dumbbells, ankle weights and a medium resistance band.

"If I can't do a workout, I just use the ankle weights and wear them when we're around town or at home."

Whatever she's doing, it's working!

