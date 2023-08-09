Kyra Sedgwick's photo with young son is a must-see - and just look at her hair!

Kyra Sedgwick is a doting mom to two children and like many moms she breastfed her children during their youth, even if the location wasn't always convienent, something she highlighted on World Breastfeeding Day.

The star shared a photo from when she was on set filming for Mr. and Mrs. Bridge back in 1989. In the snap, Kyra was breastfeeding her baby son, Travis, and she sitll looked super fashionable in a pair of skinny jeans, a white shirt with a blue sweater, and her hair was truly emobdying the 80s with several front curls.

In her caption, she made an important point about breastfeeding, as she penned: "Honoring World Breastfeeding Week today and every day. This was 1989. I was on set filming Mr. & Mrs. Bridge with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. My child needed to eat."

The star was applauded for her post, and many fans also shared their own stories. One said: "Thank you for sharing! 4 years into breastfeeding in Ireland it's so far from normalised. The looks and the shaming just for feeding are strong. Thankfully I've grown stronger thanks to women like you," and a second shared: "I remember sneaking my car behind the grocery store and covering up with a blanket because my family was so uptight. A lifetime ago. How far we have come."

Kyra's post won her praise from fans

A third commented: "I miss it so much, I started out trying to do it discreetly but my child wouldn't eat with a blanket over her head so at her insistence I became bolder each day. It wasn’t always easy but I wouldn’t trade it for anything!" and a fourth wrote: "I breastfed my daughter anywhere I was. This was in 1978. Oh....and that hair."

Kyra loves a throwback photo and last month, the 57-year-old shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo as she marked her husband Kevin's Bacon's 65th birthday, and she chose the most romantic photo.

In the touching photo, Kyra was seen sitting on her husband's lap wearing a stunning with a black boucle jacket over the top, as Kevin wore a white shirt with his jacket. "Happy Birthday to my ONLY ONE. Love you so," Kyra captioned the post.

"You two are the absolute best, couple goals," commented one fan as others called them the perfect couple, and Kevin even shared the post on his own page.

For his own celebration, Kevin posted a video of him and his wife walking through their farm as he appeared to hold his camera in his outstretched hand. But he then dropped the camera, and it kept filming, suggesting he was using a drone to shoot the footage of the pair strutting their stuff to a remix of The Fugees song, 'Killing Me Softly'.

The pair welcomed their son Travis in 1989, and their daughter Sosie was born in 1992. Travis is a member of black metal band Black Anvil, and has worked as a composer while Sosie is an actress who has appeared in the 2022 horror film Smile.

"We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career," Kevin admitted in 2022; Sosie attended college for two years before she dropped out in 2012 to begin acting.

