Dua Lipa channels It-girl energy as she suns it up paisley-print bikini

The summer may be drawing to a close for most, but not for It-girl Dua Lipa. In new photographs shared by the Barbie star, Dua soaked up the September sunshine in Europe as she relaxed poolside in a yellow string bikini.

The raven-haired beauty dipped her toes into a crystal clear pool as she poured into her friend's unpublished novel. Other photos showed the Dance The Night hitmaker rocked a strapless burgundy mini dress and headscarf, showing off her delicate array of tiny tattoos.

© Instagram Dua rocked the paisley-print bikini on her latest sun-soaked getaway

Dua also donned a red crochet bikini top adorned with several gold chains, teaming her statement swimwear with low-rise denim shorts and an oversized linen shirt.

© Instagram Dua was a tropical goddess in a burgundy mini dress

"Endless summer," Dua captioned her gallery of sun-soaked photos, causing fans to flock to the comments.

"Endless beauty," replied one fan, as another wrote: "How can we explain this beautyyyy how." Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton quipped: "Dua this body," adding a flame emoji to his comment.

© Instagram The Barbie star showed off her embellished swimwear

If you're wondering how Dua maintains her effortlessly toned silhouette, the Grammy Award-winning star has a far more down-to-earth workout and wellness routine than you might think.

The 28-year-old is a self-confessed yoga lover, and often uses her Instagram as a hub to celebrate her recently-mastered poses, yoga sessions and time in nature.

© Instagram Dua's tiny tattoos are her cutest accessory

"I also love to do yoga, Pilates, or strength training," Dua told Refinery29 in 2021. "I like to leave my cardio workout to dancing."

While she may leave her high-impact exercise for the stage, Dua's former personal trainer Peter MacIver previously told Women's Health that the New Rules hitmaker was extremely dedicated to her health and fitness.

© Instagram Dua's former coach revealed she is seriously dedicated to her heath and fitness routine

According to Peter, Dua didn't need any motivation in the fitness department. "A standard session would include 20 minutes of hill sprints," shared the coach. Phew.

© Instagram Dua loves to share updates of her yoga progress with fans

It seems the star's workouts were far more frequent and intense leading up to her tour. Since coming off stage, Dua appears to have more time to wind down with yoga and pilates considering she's no longer going global with her Future Nostalgia tour.