Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez's tiny bikini highlights toned physique ahead of wedding to Jeff Bezos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover health-and-fitness

Lauren Sanchez's tiny bikini highlights toned physique ahead of wedding to Jeff Bezos

The 54-year-old works hard to stay in shape 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lauren Sanchez isn't letting up on her fitness regime and her latest photo goes to prove it. 

The fiancee of Jeff Bezos looked sensational in a white, string bikini in an image shared on Instagram. 

The snapshot showed Lauren alongside her ex, Tony Gonzalez's wife, October, and they both displayed their lean legs and toned physiques. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Lauren Sanchez celebrates her son's graduation from college

Lauren wore her long hair loose and hid behind a pair of dark sunglasses. 

The snapshot appeared to be from a sun-soaked getaway with friends to celebrate her and Tony's son, Nikko's graduation from college

Lauren Sanchez reveals her new look© Instagram
Lauren has plenty to celebrate

She previously shared a proud moment on social media during which she gave an emotional speech.

"I’m super excited to see what this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am," she tearfully told Nikko during the celebration. 

Lauren Sanchez and her ex Tony Gonzalez's wife October show off swimsuit bodies© Instagram
Lauren Sanchez and her ex Tony Gonzalez's wife October show off swimsuit bodies

The video also included family portraits of Nikko in his cap and gown, alongside his mom, Tony, and even Jeff.

Lauren and the Amazon founder don't share any children together but have a blended family with her three children, Nikko, Evan and Ella, and his four kids with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

Lauren Sanchez celebrates major family milestone© Instagram
Lauren with her son and her ex

Jeff and Lauren stepped into the limelight as a couple in January 2019, amidst Jeff’s' divorce proceedings with MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage.

Fast forward five years and Lauren graced the world with a glimpse of her stunning 20-carat engagement ring, reportedly worth $2.5million, aboard her partner’s extravagant $500million yacht.

Lauren with Jeff and son
Lauren pictured with Nikko and her fiance Jeff Bezos

Their life has been a whirlwind since their engagement and last year Lauren confessed they hadn't fixed a date for their big day yet. 

Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Monse Maison Pre-Met Cocktail Celebration held at La Mercerie on May 5, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty Images
Lauren can't wait to marry Jeff

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," before adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

"We don't know yet," she went on, maintaining at the time: "We've only been engaged five months!"

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (R) and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez arrive at the White House for a state dinner© Tasos Katopodis
They haven't made wedding plans yet though

She's incredibly excited, however, and said: "Once I get a minute, I'll slow down. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

When quizzed over Jeff's involvement in planning their wedding, Lauren quipped: "Oh, God, no," when asked if he'll help. "Do I look that dumb?"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Health & Fitness

See more