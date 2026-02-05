The pizza ingredient pharmacists recommend for menopause relief

Your kitchen is likely hiding some of the most powerful tools for your health. Beyond just adding flavour, many common herbs can actually help lower blood sugar, ease symptoms of the menopause and soothe everyday aches.

One herb in particular stands out: it's known to boost collagen, relieve joint pain and support both your digestion and respiratory system. We're talking about a staple you almost certainly have in your cupboard: oregano.

While you might associate this herb primarily with pizza or pasta, oregano (Origanum vulgare) has actually been a staple of traditional medicine for centuries.

Its tiny, fragrant leaves are bursting with bioactive compounds that act as powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, protecting your body at a cellular level.

The science of oregano: How carvacrol fights inflammation

If you want to know the scientific reasons oregano is beneficial, we have some expert help to break down the complex composition of the popular herb. "One of its most beneficial components is carvacrol, a natural phenol with analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties," pharmacist Pilar Pérez tells us.

"This compound inhibits the production of prostaglandins and cyclooxygenase-2, which are substances responsible for inflammation and joint pain. Alongside this, thymol - another phenol found in oregano - bolsters its antioxidant and antiseptic qualities."

Natural collagen boost: Can oregano really improve skin elasticity?

There is another reason oregano is so remarkable: its role in collagen production. Collagen is the essential protein required to keep our skin, bones and joints healthy.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, but our natural production levels start to drop as we get older. This leads to a loss of skin elasticity and the gradual weakening of our joints. The good news is that certain nutrients can help kickstart its production - and oregano happens to be packed with them.

"This herb is rich in flavonoids and polyphenols - antioxidants that shield cells from oxidative stress and promote tissue regeneration," explains the pharmacist. "It also provides vitamins C and K, both of which are key to collagen production."

What's more, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, oregano helps slow the breakdown of cartilage, which is a key factor in conditions such as osteoarthritis.

Health benefits of oregano tea for menopause and joint health

One of the best ways to reap the rewards of this herb is by making herbal tea. Oregano tea has been used for centuries to soothe aching joints, boost circulation and help detoxify the body.

According to herbal therapy expert Pérez, who is also founder and CEO of premium organic skincare company Albalab Bio, drinking this tea regularly can help to:

Relieve joint pain associated with conditions like arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Improve circulation, which helps to oxygenate the body's tissues.

Act as a natural diuretic, helping to flush out toxins that can lead to inflammation.

Provide antioxidant support, protecting your cells from premature ageing.

Step-by-step: How to make the perfect oregano infusion

It couldn’t be simpler to prepare: bring a cup of water to the boil, add a tablespoon of dried oregano leaves (or two if you're using fresh), cover, and leave it to steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Feel free to stir in a little honey if you prefer it a bit sweeter.

Beyond the kitchen: Gut health and blood sugar regulation

Oregano is far more than just a friend to your joints and skin; it offers a wealth of benefits for your overall health.

"Thanks to its potent antimicrobial and antifungal properties, it boosts the immune system, helping the body to fight off infections and illness," explains the expert. "Furthermore, its ability to support digestive health makes it an effective natural remedy for issues such as bloating, wind and indigestion, providing gentle yet effective relief."

Oregano is also a natural remedy for digestive issues like bloating, wind and indigestion

Oregano also plays a vital role in regulating blood sugar levels. By encouraging a more efficient glucose metabolism, it is an ideal addition for anyone looking to balance their diet and prevent sugar spikes.

Its expectorant qualities are another standout feature; it helps to clear the airways and relieve congestion when you're struggling with a cold or respiratory condition.

While sipping on an infusion is a popular way to reap these rewards, it’s certainly not the only option. You can easily incorporate oregano into your daily meals by using fresh or dried leaves in salads, soups, stews or even in dressings and sauces. It's a simple, natural way to pack your dishes with flavour while giving your health a little boost, too.

Is oregano essential oil right for you? Precautions and safe usage

Oregano essential oil is a highly concentrated form of the herb, offering even more powerful benefits. However, because it is so potent, it should be used sparingly and with caution.

Be careful with oregano oil - it should always be diluted and is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or for young children

"It isn't advisable to take it straight; it should always be diluted in water, honey or a carrier oil," warns Pérez. "Moreover, it is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women (it can stimulate the uterus and may cause adverse reactions) or for young children."

What does science say about oregano and joint inflammation?

A study published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology in 2020 analysed the effects of oregano essential oil on human keratinocytes - the primary cells found in the skin. The findings suggest that this natural extract possesses significant therapeutic benefits, particularly its potent anti-inflammatory effect.

Further research by Gutiérrez-Grijalva et al. (2017), published in the journal Plants, took an in-depth look at the bioactive compounds in oregano - specifically flavonoids and phenolic acids - and their impact on the body. The research reinforced the idea that oregano is much more than a simple seasoning; it is a "functional food" with powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Similarly, other scientific studies have shown that this herb does more than just add flavour to a dish; it also plays a key role in food preservation and gastrointestinal health.

Research supports the idea that oregano is far more than just a simple seasoning, it's a functional food

Two studies highlight these benefits: research by Veenstra & Johnson (2019) analysed the potential of oregano extract in preserving food and its positive impact on the gut microbiome, while a review by Bower, Marquez & de Mejia (2016) noted its importance within the Mediterranean diet as part of a health-boosting eating habits.

