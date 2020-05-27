You might like...
-
Meghan Markle's summer style staples - from designer sunglasses to panama hats
The Duchess of Sussex has undoubtedly adapted her wardrobe to reflect her new status since joining the royal family. But the California girl in Meghan...
-
Kate Middleton's best Chelsea Flower Show outfits over the years
-
Take a look back at all the stylish guests that attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
-
The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham
-
Duchess Camilla's fun fashion moments - from quirky handbags to statement prints