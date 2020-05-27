﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

13 times Victoria Beckham didn't let fashion steal her smile

Victoria is known for her posh pout…

13 times Victoria Beckham didn't let fashion steal her smile
You're reading

13 times Victoria Beckham didn't let fashion steal her smile

1/15
Next

How to do a facial massage at home for smooth, lifted skin
Fiona Ward
0-victoria-beckham-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

Victoria Beckham has become famous for her 'no smiling' rule and her perfected signature pout, but she has been spotted sporting a toothy grin on a select few occasions! The star, whom many believed had a complex about her teeth for years, revealed in 2019 that she had her "armour" on by not smiling for the cameras – but that she had softened her rules over the years.

MORE: Victoria Beckham has the most hilarious slogan T-shirt collection

"I want to be honest. In the past, I've probably hidden behind my armour – the not smiling publicly, for instance. There's less of that now," she told Glamour. And while there are plenty of shots of Victoria showing off her pearly whites during her Spice Girls years, it's still rare to catch VB giggling in public these days – despite the fact that she's known for her wicked sense of humour.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

Once telling Vogue that she had "a responsibility to the fashion community" to refrain from smiling, Mrs Beckham certainly knows how to poke fun at herself and her stoic pout – even designing a slogan T-shirt that read 'fashion stole my smile' back in 2017. Grin or no grin, we love you Victoria! Scroll down to see the rare occasions we caught her smiling…

1-victoria-beckham-smile
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Victoria's son Cruz shared a sweet picture with his mum in May 2020, joking in the caption about her rare grin. "Apparently my mum does smile," he wrote. Husband David even poked fun at Victoria in the comments, replying: "How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? It's Ross from friends!"

2-victoria-beckham
Photo: © Facebook
3/15

Sweetly, David shared his own candid shot of Victoria back in 2013 – captioning his sweet Facebook photo: "See, I told you she smiles."

3-victoria-beckham-smiles-royal-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

The star sparked headlines at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018, when she was accused of remaining stony-faced throughout – but we spotted her smiling as she chatted to fellow guests in the chapel.  

4-victoria-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

Looking beautiful in her fitted red gown, Victoria couldn't help but smile as she spoke on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year awards in 2015.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £31million London home

5-victoria-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

She flashed another shy grin as she arrived to speak during the 2015 Social Good Summit in New York.

6-victoria-beckham-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Happy times! We love this shot of Victoria reacting with joy during the finale of her show at London Fashion Week in 2018.

7-victoria-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

The Queen WAG showed off her pearly whites as she sat down to watch a 2004 Real Madrid game with David's mum Sandra.

8-victoria-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

We love this carefree snap of Victoria posing on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in 2005.

9-victoria-smile
Photo: © PA
10/15

Can we call this a pout-smile? Whatever it is, she's got it nailed.

10-victoria-smile
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Loved-up Victoria and David made countless PDAs on the red carpet back in the day – this sweet photo was taken in 2004. Could you see Victoria rocking a red lip today?

11-victoria-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

Looking toned and tanned at the Silver Clef Awards back in 2001.

12-victoria-beckham-teeth
Photo: © Getty Images
13/15

In 1997, a fresh-faced Victoria appeared in South Africa with the Spice Girls for a landmark meeting with Prince Charles and Nelson Mandela. What a moment!

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite bargain beauty buys revealed

13-victoria-beckham-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

Wearing their iconic matching leathers, David and Victoria looked so happy backstage at 1999's Versace party.

14-victoria-beckham-smiling
Photo: © Rex
15/15

A newly-engaged Victoria stepped out for a photocall to announce the couple's happy news in 1998. Look at that carefree smile!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...