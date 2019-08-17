Get excited, because Marks & Spencer is giving away FREE beauty products this weekend! Details here Sign us up!

Marks & Spencer may have recently dropped a surprise summer clothing sale, but the bargains don't stop there - the beloved British brand has now announced that it has an incredible beauty deal for online shoppers this weekend, too! Until Sunday, M&S is offering buy one get one free on all Pixi beauty products - now that's a bargain, considering the cult skincare and makeup range can get pretty pricey. Remember, the deal is online only, so head to the retailer's website to shop the offer.

SHOP: Super-sized Pixi Glow Tonic, £28, Marks & Spencer

While there are plenty of popular items to choose from, we reckon the biggest money-saver on offer is the super-sized version of the brand's beloved Glow Tonic, which already saves you 22 per cent with the 500ml bottle. At £28, with the BOGOF deal you can get a litre for the same price - and considering the standard 250ml is £18, it might just be time to stock up.

Another beauty buff favourite is the Overnight Glow Serum with glycolic acid, £26, and the Retinol Jasmine Lotion, £24 - we love the multi-tasking Illuminating Tint & Conceal, too, which is perfect for travelling. It's £26.

SHOP: Illuminating Tint & Conceal, £26 and Overnight Glow Serum, £26

Pixi has plenty of celebrity fans, as well as bloggers and skincare experts. Model Jourdan Dunn loves her Glow Tonic, telling Into The Gloss: "My toner is the Pixi Glow Tonic. Cult Beauty’s blog raved about it and Caroline Hirons' raved about it, so I was like, 'I've got to try it!' Now I'm hooked! I just love the feeling that it leaves on my skin. It exfoliates as well, so I feel like it's really doing its job."

While you're snapping up your beauty bargains, don't forget to check out the store's bonus 'Sizzling Summer Event' fashion sale, which even has some incredible dupes of the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe staples. Hurry though, it's selling out fast…

