The Amazon beauty advent calendar is back in stock and it’s worth over £220 Featuring products from some of the most popular beauty brands

Beauty advent calendars are having a moment; we’ve had the incredible M&S offering, a deluxe version from Elemis and now the Amazon advent calendar - featuring £220-worth of product - is back in stock. The calendar features brands such as Elemis, Foreo, and Balance Me, and shoppers who’ve already managed to get their hands on one have been raving about the contents

The calendar contains 24 full-size and sample products, including Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist (RRP £14.50), Elemis Superfood Berry Boost Mask (RRP £30), Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Balm (RRP £18) and FOREO Luna Play mini (RRP £20).

Like many other beauty calendars, it’s almost guaranteed to sell out (again!) - so we recommend clicking quickly if you’re tempted.

Beauty Advent Calendar 2019, £40, Amazon

Unlike most advent calendars, the Amazon beauty version is designed so that you can’t peek behind the windows and ruin the surprise. The design only allows you to pull out the box with the relevant date - once that has been removed, the next day will drop down.

One reviewer did open the doors early, though. They wrote: “I was really impressed with the contents, and it was great value for money. I won’t give anything away for those who are able to control themselves and keep it closed until later, but you really will love this calendar.”

Another wrote: “Really impressed with the content of this year’s calendar. Its definitely good value for money and personally I will be using and trying each and every product.”

Got the advent calendar bug? This year the brands have gone all-out - we’ve rounded up the very best beauty advent calendars, from The White Company to Charlotte Tilbury and No7. All you have to do is resist until December...

