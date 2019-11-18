Inside London's first Glossier store! Expect pink, florals, and plenty of photos for Instagram London's Glossier pop-up shop has to be seen to be believed...

Glossier lovers, rejoice! The UK's first-ever temporary residence has just arrived in London, and it looks absolutely sensational. Glossier London, which is located at 13 Floral Street in the capital's busy Covent Garden area, is ready for the influx of shoppers when it officially opens on Wednesday 20 November just in time for the Christmas rush.

We've been told: "Glossier takes a unique approach to each of their pop-ups, drawing inspiration from the local community and looking at each city through 'Glossier-coloured glasses.' Located on Covent Garden’s Floral Street, Glossier London reflects the world of traditional British social clubs. With classical architectural details and a customised Glossier floral pattern covering every surface, the space takes visitors through secret doors and hallways to discover Glossier in real life."

MORE: We review the NEW Glossier eyeliner

There's also a 'Glossier Rooftop' hidden in the back which is a full-scale installation that pays homage to the iconic London skyline.

All Glossier products will be available to test and shop throughout the space including a limited-edition Glossier London umbrella, which will be available exclusively at the pop-up. For each umbrella sold, Glossier will donate £5 to the Young Women’s Trust, a charity that fights for gender equality and helps struggling young women gain confidence and find work.

Glossier London will open its doors on Wednesday, 20 November at 10am and runs through until Sunday, 9 February 2020.

Get your iPhone primed and ready because this is one #Instagram photo you're going to want to get.

For those who are not so familiar with the brand, since its launch in 2014, Glossier now has cult-status and has grown into a multi-million-dollar cosmetic empire, with an army of dedicated devotees and a bevy of famous fans. Launched by entrepreneur and former Vogue styling assistant Emily Weiss as a bi-product of her popular blog Into The Gloss, Glossier has now become what Forbes dubbed a "beauty brand for Generation Instagram".

5 key purchases to make at Glossier London...

SHOP: Pro Tip, £15, Glossier

SHOP: Nightshine, £17.50, Glossier

SHOP: Glitter Gelée, £12, Glossier

SHOP: Boy Brow, £14, Glossier

SHOP: Milky Jelly Cleanser, from £8, Glossier

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.