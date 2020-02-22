Lydia Bright shows of incredible nail transformation – and her fingertips look amazing The former TOWIE star is about to welcome her first child

Lydia Bright is due to give birth any day now, so there's no better time to make sure her nails are looking on point. The former TOWIE star shared two before and after snaps of her trip to the nail salon, and the end result is flawless – we love the light, springtime shade of pink that she opted for! But before showing fans her immaculately painted nails, the 30-year-old also uploaded a snap of her fingertips before they were treated, and it was clear from the photo that Lydia has been busy decorating her new home! Like all of us, Lydia had scuffed nails from all her hard work around the house, and we can totally relate!

As Lydia's due date nears, the star has been busy renovating her home to make sure it's ready for her littleun's arrival. The mum-to-be has been living with her parents while her house is transformed into the perfect family home for herself and her baby daughter, and revealed how happy she was to see it all start to come together after "months of saving, renovating, stressing and spring cleaning".

Lydia shared a snap of her nails before the were painted

Sharing a photo of herself standing in front of her new skylight with a feather duster in hand, Lydia wrote: "You can't believe how happy this makes me. After months of saving, stressing and spring cleaning my loft conversion is now complete. I still have the rest of the house to complete and you can follow the whole journey @lydiabrightshome."

MORE: Heavily pregnant Lydia Bright shares raw unedited photo one week before due date

The former TOWIE star opted for a gorgeous shade of pink

MORE: Lydia Bright shares a peek at her home renovation as due date nears

Another photo posted by Lydia offered a peek inside her new en-suite bathroom, which has a monochrome colour scheme featuring white subway tiles with dark grouting, black-and-white flooring, and chrome accents. Baby Bright is certainly going to grow up in a beautiful home!

Lydia continued: "But for now I would like to introduce you to my brand new bedroom and en suite. I can't wait to stargaze at night with my baby girl."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.