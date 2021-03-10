Lady Gaga swears by this eyebrow-perfecting pencil- and it’s only $20 on Amazon 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Lady Gaga has a new secret weapon for perfecting her brows - and we want in.

The Shallow star hit Instagram Tuesday to announce the launch of her new collab with Haus Labs - the Edge Precision Brow Pencil, wearing the medium brown shade in the collection.

Gaga is wearing Haus Labs' Edge Precision Brow Pencil in medium brown

“@hauslabs and I are excited to introduce THE EDGE PRECISION BROW PENCIL, dropping 3/9/21 on hauslabs.com globally & amazon.com/hauslabs in the US! Follow @hauslabs to discover all 13 shades,” she captioned one of the photos.

Mother Monster continued to rave about the pencil in two additional posts, where she can be seen looking fully glam and rocking a major cat-eye and a creamy pink lip as she holds the eyebrow pencil near her perfectly shaped brow.

“Our brows hold the power to change our entire face,” Gaga continued in another caption. “Whether you want to go natural or bold on any given day, THE EDGE PRECISION BROW PENCIL will take you there. We made 13 natural shades so you can match to your hair or go for a bold contrast.”

The best news about Gaga’s announcement is that it won’t break the bank, and since it’s on Amazon it won’t take long to get your hands on it.

Haus Labs Edge Precision Brow Pencil, $20, Amazon

You can use the tool to shape your brows and fill them in with a natural-looking finish, and get a definition that lasts all day.

The Star is Born star’s new beauty tool isn’t the only thing that got fans talking. Gaga almost broke the internet on Tuesday when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her standing beside her co-star Adam Driver on the set of their new film, House of Gucci.





The superstars are set to appear in the Ridley Scott murder drama, with Gaga playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, while Adam will play Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci, which has been adapted from the book of the same name by Sara G Forden, will tell the infamous story of the Gucci family dynasty, in particular the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the grandson of the founder Guccio Gucci.

His ex-wife Patrizia, whom Gaga will portray, was tried and convicted for orchestrating his assassination – receiving 29 years in prison as part of her sentencing.

The cast for the film also boasts other big names including Jeremy Irons, Jaret Leto, and Al Pacino, and is due for release later this year.