Mrs Hinch’s favourite bronzer is a total bargain - snap it up for £4.50 while stocks last! The cleaning guru’s beloved W7 contour palette is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

We all know and love Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchcliffe – for her cleaning tips and hacks, but we have to recognise she has an A-grade makeup game too! The star often gives her 4.4 million Instagram fans a look at her routines and fave products, and we know them all.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch's makeup buys: From her skincare routine, to her favourite foundation & go-to tanning products

So then, we feel it’s our duty to the Hinch Army to let them know that the star’s favourite W7 contour palate is currently at it's lowest ever price on Amazon – you can snap it up for a mere £4.50 (while stocks last!), what a bargain! That's an incredible 43% off the recommended retail price!

W7 Lift and Sculpt Cream Contour palette was £7.95, now £4.50, Amazon

The cute little kit comes with six different shades. Start off by moisturising and adding your usual foundation colour as a base. Then start by highlighting - apply a light shade that best matches your skin tone to the centre of your nose, forehead, chin, under eyes and below cheekbones.

Then you can contour – using a shade that’s slightly darker than your skin tone below your hairline, side of your nose and jawline.

RELATED: 23 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

Mrs Hinch is a big fan of the handy portable bronzer and contour kit

Finish off by bronzing – under cheekbones and at the temples. Then you just have to blend everything using smooth circular motions to achieve the perfect contoured look. Oh, and Hinchers take note – your idol also uses the lightest shade to shape under her brows too!

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

One thing you will need is a blending brush – and with the money you’re saving, you could splurge on Mrs Hinch’s favourite brush – the Iconic London Pro-Evo Sculpt Brush. It's currently on sale at Harvey Nichols, so why not treat yourself?

Iconic London Pro-Evo Sculpt Brush, was £33 now £26.40, Harvey Nichols

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.