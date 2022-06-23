This Amazon eyelash serum has 84% positive reviews on Amazon - and it's on sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Long, thick eyelashes are on most peoples' beauty wish lists, and while thickening mascaras do a great job of amping up lash-drama, an eyelash serum is a must-buy for your best lashes ever.

A good eyelash serum can transform the sparsest of lash lines into lashes Bambi would be proud of, nurturing your lashes with a cocktail of nourishing, strengthening ingredients.

Not sure how to find the best lash serum? We can help. Vie Beauty's Eyelash Growth Serum has near-perfect reviews on Amazon, with fans praising it for how long and thick it made their lashes, making it a repeat purchase.

Vie Beauty Eyelash Growth Serum, was £28.99, now £24.64/$30.21, Amazon

"My lashes have never been this full and voluminous naturally," one fan wrote, while another said: "It's amazing. Well worth the price. My eyelashes have never been this long and I get so many compliments, people asking me if I have falsies or eyelash extensions."

The serum, which you apply like a liquid liner along your lash line, uses amino acids to boost circulation to the blood vessels around your hair follicles, supporting lash growth.

Not only does it boost the growth of new lashes, the serum supports your existing lash line, making your lashes longer and stronger, meaning they're less likely to fall out, resulting in fluffier, fuller lashes – who needs falsies anyway?

Vie Beauty lash serum; before and after

This lash serum should be applied twice daily – morning and evening, to see the best results. Luckily it won’t disrupt your makeup, so you can apply this and this paint on your usual eyeliner flicks and mascara, safe in the knowledge your serum makes no difference to your makeup.

Fans of VieBeauty's lash serum say they saw a difference within four to six weeks of using, so while it's not a quick fix, the results are well worth the wait.

