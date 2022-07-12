Meghan Markle's fave mascara is 36% off in the Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Browsing Amazon for the best beauty buys, our jaws dropped when we saw that Meghan Markle's favourite drugstore mascara now has 36 percent off!

Yes, you can get the Duchess of Sussex's beloved make-up staple for just £5.38 ($6.38) in the sale! If you're not fluttering your lashes with excitement, something is seriously wrong.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, Amazon deal price £5.38 / $6.38, Amazon

Back in 2018, we interviewed Meghan's former makeup artist Lydia Sellers, who was proud to say that she worked with the future Duchess of Sussex while she starred on Suits.

During their time working together Meghan raved about one product in particular - her go-to mascara: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara.

VIDEO: Recreate one of our favourite Meghan Markle beauty looks

"Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara," she told us. "I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her! This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It's great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets."

Meghan showing off her amazing lashes during a royal outing

It's not just Meghan and Lydia who love it. One Amazon reviewer said: "Oooooh now what can I say about this. I've tried so many mascaras over the years and this is by far the best one. Better than L'oreal Voluminous and many other brands. Seriously, I can't rate this high enough - separates lashes, goes on easily - and lasts."

