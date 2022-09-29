Lady Amelia Windsor's daring tattoos – the meaning behind her ink revealed

There's no denying that Lady Amelia Windsor's effortless style and boho aesthetic warrants her status as a fashion cool girl. The socialite is a beacon of modernity and her edgy attitude is perfectly expressed through her array of tattoos.

The sustainable fashion activist's inkings include a simple and stylish monochrome drawing of a tiger on her shoulder blade, in addition to designs on her ribcage and wrist.

Lady Amelia, who is a distant cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, initially showed off her eye-catching tiger tattoo on social media, sharing a radiant portrait image with fans. The Duke of Kent's granddaughter captioned the stunning picture: "Tiger’s always got my back."

The stylish royal displayed her delicate rib cage tattoo that resembles two small leaves while attending the Serpentine Summer Party. She stepped out in sweet white and blush pink mini dress with a backless shape that showcased her subtle body art.

Lady Amelia has a number of tattoos

Yet what do Lady Amelia's tattoos actually mean? HELLO! spoke to Claudio Traina, celebrity tattooist and founder of Sixty Ink, for more details about the star's ink - which is an unexpected sight for a member of the royal family.

"Lady Amelia Windsor is bold in her tattoos. Although the one on her ribcage is the second most common place for a hidden private tattoo and is even classified as one of the most painful body parts to get inked."

The star often showcases her body art at public events

Claudio continued to break down the possible meaning behind Lady Amelia's tattoos: "Tattoo meanings are down to the individual, however, tigers are meant to symbolise power and strength, freedom and independence. Perhaps this is in keeping with Lady Amelia not conforming to royal norms and having a bold and unhindered tattoo- signifying her freedom to do as she chooses."

She has a number of designs on her wrists

"The trend [for royals] seems to be for smaller tattoos in hidden places. I imagine it’s probably still not easy for them to have tattoos in visible areas, and in my opinion, this is because in certain groups of society, tattoos are still not fully accepted."

Lady Amelia also has a stand-out back tattoo depicting a tiger

The celebrity tattoo artist also commented on the royal family's strict protocol when it comes to appearance. He said: "Hopefully this is starting to change though and as we see with Princess Eugenie and Lady Amelia - maybe they will pave the way for other younger royals to get less discreet tattoos which would send a powerful message to the population. Everyone should be free to do what they want with their body and it’s encouraging to see some of the younger royals embracing that."

Lady Amelia isn't the only royal sporting a tattoo. Princess Sofia of Sweden famously showed off the sun tattoo between her shoulder blades on her wedding day. Even Princess Kate, Duchess Meghan and Camilla, Queen Consort have experimented with body art in the past.

