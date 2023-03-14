This skin-perfecting spray gave Margot Robbie her Barbie-worthy glow at the Oscars

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you can't wait until summer to get that glow, don't worry - Margot Robbie was luminous at the 2023 Oscars, and we know her secret!

The Barbie star's MUA Pati Dubroff used a skin-enhancing spray, ALLEVEN Colour Shield, on Margot's arms, shoulders and décolleté, for an amazing, and very natural, glowy look, perfectly set off by her sequined Armani Privé gown.

Zendaya, Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber are also celebrity fans of the instant beauty booster, and Margot even rocked it on the set of Barbie for perfectly airbrushed looking skin.

Margot looked flawless as she presented alongside Morgan Freeman at the Oscars

The transfer- and water-resistant Colour Shield is formulated to help balance your skin tone, and comes in seven different skin-matching hues.

ALLEVEN Colour Shield, $48, ALLEVEN.com

MUA Pati used the Ivory shade for Margot's big night. “To achieve a flawless application, we made sure her skin was clean and dry and after that we lightly sprayed a few even coats to get that perfect skin-like finish on all areas of skin that would be showing," said Pati.

Beyoncé used the skin-enhancing spray for her famed Coachella performance, and Zendaya wore it for the 2022 Emmys, above

"We allowed it to fully dry before she changed into her dress, knowing it will be transfer-resistant all night."

The body spray has quickly become a red carpet favorite. Make-up artist Sheika Daley used a mix of Amber and Sand ALLEVEN Colour Shield for Zendaya, giving her an extra boost of radiance at the 2022 Emmys.

And Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John, who called the spray-on luminizing skin enhancer "revolutionary", revealed the Renaissance star – who uses a $12 ointment to soothe her skin – also sported the long-wearing Colour Shield for her legendary performance at Coachella. Iconic!

WATCH: All the glamour and style of the Oscars 2023 red carpet

Loading the player...

