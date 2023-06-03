Stacey Solomon's favourite 'magic' concealer is less than £8 in the Amazon sale

Stacey Solomon has a skill when it comes to bargain hunting, from her genius spinning mop to her favourite skincare, and now the star has revealed her go-to concealer for covering dark circles - and it's less than £8 in the Amazon sale.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to share how she swears by the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Concealer, describing the bargain beauty buy as "magic".

It's not just Stacey that loves the best-selling product, the L'Oréal concealer has racked up over 3.9k five-star ratings on Amazon. If you want to snap up discounted concealer you'll need to hurry though, as we're expecting the makeup must-have to sell fast.

The Infallible concealer comes in 17 shades and is formulated to cover dark circles and blemishes with its full coverage, without creasing into fine lines on the skin.

Stacey shared a video with her Instagram followers as she applied her favourite concealer, captioning the post: "This is the L'Oréal Infallible concealer. It's got such high coverage, it's lightweight, easy to apply and blend, it really brightens my face and makes me feel more awake."

"It's so nice this concealer. I don't know if anyone else gets this but if the concealer is too thick, it goes all wrinkly in my skin and it doesn't sit nice, and I feel like it makes me look worse rather than better," Stacey explained in the video.

Stacey's favourite concealer is currently discounted by 34% in the Amazon sale

She added: "But this one is really creamy and really smooth… I don't just have one dodge eye with a bag under it, that's the concealer magic."

Receiving glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, one satisfied customer wrote: "Great concealer. I tried it and now I'm in love I have used many other concealers but nothing beats this one. The coverage is amazing and really brightens the under-eye. Perfect product."

Another added: "One of the best concealers I’ve used, it’s amazing for the fact that it’s so affordable. It’s easy to blend and has full coverage. One of the other things I love about it is that it takes to the setting powder so well and gives you an almost flawless finish. Would highly recommend."

Don't walk, run to snap up Stacey's discounted concealer before it sells out.

